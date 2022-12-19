Flower farmer builds blooming business

LANCASTER, Wis. – When the youngest of her four children started school Sally Rech asked herself what she would do with herself. She wasn’t interested in a 9-to-5 job, she said.
But she now actually works quite a bit more than that as owner of Rech Family Gardens near Lancaster in the town of Mount Hope.
At the outset, though, she envisioned enjoying her time gardening and being an entrepreneur, she said.
“Gardening was a huge part of my childhood,” she said. “My parents always grew about 2 acres of vegetables every summer for preserving.”
And she had long tended her home garden in Lancaster, which was full of perennial and annual flowers.
“I often cut them and gave them to family, friends and neighbors,” she said. “Handing someone a bouquet of fresh flowers has always brought me extreme emotion whether it’s a happy or sad day for them.”
Browsing on the internet she stumbled across the story of Floret Flowers, a flower farm in the state of Washington’s Skagit Valley. Erin Benzakien, founder of Floret, started growing flowers in the early 2000s. She began on a small scale and has gradually expanded to supply hundreds of thousands of flowers to markets, events and community-supported-agriculture businesses. She has written several books on growing and arranging flowers.
Rech said, “I instantly became obsessed with the concept of growing flowers on a large scale and being able to spread joy.”
That obsession was further piqued when she learned Benzakien offered online courses regarding flower farming. Rech said she absorbed all she could from those courses.
“That’s the moment it all started – my passion for growing, a dream of owning my own business and discovering a like-minded idol of mine,” Rech said. “I felt I was well on my way in the direction I needed to be.”
Becoming an entrepreneur didn’t daunt Rech. She credits her confidence in starting her own business to her parents, Randy and Peggy Beach. They owned and operated a woodworking business. They were careful about how they balanced finances through good and lean times, Rech said.
With what she learned from them as well as Benzakien and her own market research, she launched Rech Family Gardens in 2018. The flower farm is in the town of Mount Hope, about 10 miles northeast of her home in Lancaster. The farm is situated on part of her parents’ homestead.
People are also reading…
Rech has now been growing and selling flowers for three seasons. She raises 3 acres of flowers comprised of 75 species, with more than 200 total varieties. She also grows 3 acres of pumpkins, gourds, ornamental corn, broom corn, ornamental grasses and a few shrub varieties.
She operates a community-supported-agriculture business that offers fresh bouquets.
“That model was a good way for us to have a better idea of how to plan, especially the first year,” she said. “It gave me an idea of how many seeds and supplies to order, and provided some funding early in the season before the flowers were ready to sell.”
Rech also sells flowers at the Millwork Night Market in Dubuque, Iowa. It’s held the second Thursday of each month from May through August. And she said she’ll be selling at the Dane County Farmers Market as a new vendor starting in April.
In addition to those sales channels, she sells flowers to local florists and just recently started selling to a few grocery stores. As if that’s not enough, she plans and holds workshops on making bouquets and dried-flower wreaths.
And she sells do-it-yourself buckets of flowers for events and weddings. She hasn’t become more involved in supplying wedding flowers because it involves more consultation with customers, she said. She’s busy in the field and with her family of four so she doesn’t have much time to answer questions.
Her husband, Brad Rech, and their children lend a hand when they can. So do her parents as well as her in-laws, Rich and Linda Rech. She doesn’t have any employees. She could plant many more flowers, she said, but would need a large crew. She’s unsure about how large a business she wants.
Managing flower production as well as numerous sales channels is a challenge, she said. She credits her husband with helping her to determine business logistics. He’s in management at L&M Corrugated Container in Platteville, Wisconsin.
“I’m a dreamer and Brad’s the logical one,” she said. “I talk about all my ideas and he asks all the serious questions. We’re finding certain revenue streams may not be as profitable as the next. We need to be able to pivot in the right direction based on input and output. Our flower farm wouldn’t be where it is today if not for his business knowledge and organization skills."
Her advice to farmers looking for ways to diversify and start a new business is to start slow and grow at a manageable pace. As in any small business, one needs to determine what works well for oneself and one’s particular situation.
“For us that means finding a balance of family and business since our kids are still young,” she said. “Then make sure you’re filling a need. Know the demand for your product and what will make your business stand apart from others.”
Visit facebook.com/Rechfamilygardens and floretflowers.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.