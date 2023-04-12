Related to this story

Most Popular

2023 challenging for dairy

2023 challenging for dairy

Macroeconomic developments point to big changes ahead for agriculture – and more specifically the dairy industry. Those developments include i…

Flushing leads to breeding success

Flushing leads to breeding success

Nutritional flushing is a key component to sheep and goat breeding season success. The flushing process involves increasing nutrition and ener…

Small grains boost opportunities

Small grains boost opportunities

BELLECHESTER, Minn. – Martin Larsen’s love of oats began when he learned about the karst topography that’s prevalent in his corner of southeas…

Mother Nature doesn’t like nudity

Mother Nature doesn’t like nudity

AUSTIN, Minn. – Tom Cotter of Austin can brag that his family has been on the home farm for more than 140 continuous years and for four genera…