The 2023 Feeding the Economy report recently revealed that the food and agriculture industries and their suppliers contributed more than $8.6 trillion to the U.S. economy. That’s a 22 percent increase since the 2019 report.
The annual report is sponsored by 25 food and agriculture groups. It provides data on jobs, wages and economic output. The 2023 report shows the U.S. food and agriculture sector directly supports about 23 million jobs and provides $927 billion in wages.
Feeding the Economy indicates that the manufacturing of agricultural products accounts for about one-fifth of total manufacturing jobs in the United States. Overall more than 46 million jobs are supported across the food and agriculture supply chain. That’s an increase of about 2 percent since the 2019 report despite economic challenges and disruptions associated with the global pandemic.
All 50 states showed increased economic output in the 2023 report compared to the 2022 report, largely reflecting a rebound in national economic activity.
- Total jobs – 46,283,917 – an increase of 1.5 percent since the 2019 report
- Total wages – $2.61 trillion – an increase of 26.2 percent since the 2019 report
- Total taxes – $947.93 billion – an increase of 3.8 percent since the 2019 report
- Exports – $202.2 billion – an increase of 24.4 percent since the 2019 report
- Total Food and agriculture industry economic impact – $8.6 trillion – an increase of 21.8 percent since the 2019 report
Feeding the Economy also provided statistics for each state. Wisconsin figures are featured.
- Total jobs – 1,067,892
- Total wages – $59.7 billion
- Total taxes – $22.1 billion
- Exports – $3.4 billion
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, land use for agriculture decreased by 28 percent while land productivity increased about four times between 1948 and 2019. Labor productivity increased more than 10 times in the same timeframe. Agriculture’s total factor productivity growth rate is among the best-performing U.S. sectors.
Visit www.FeedingTheEconomy.com for more information.