Food networks eligible for $30 million

Wisconsin will invest $30 million in the state’s two largest hunger-relief organizations, according to a recent statement by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. The $30 million will be used to provide hunger relief to food-insecure Wisconsinites in every corner of the state, he said.
Feeding Wisconsin and the Hunger Task Force will each be eligible for $15 million to purchase food resources. They may use as much as $5 million to invest in storage and distribution, and to cover transportation costs.
“In a state that grows some of the finest products in the world, no kid or family should go hungry,” Evers said. “As the (COVID-19) pandemic continues to affect food security, the investment will help increase access to locally grown and processed food across our state.”
The new investment will build upon the $25 million invested in the Food Security Initiative in 2020. With federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, Evers has been directing COVID-19 relief dollars to feed Wisconsin’s food-insecure families as well as help Wisconsin food producers find markets during a time of economic volatility.
Stephanie Jung Dorfman, executive director of Feeding Wisconsin, said in 2020 the Food Security Initiative supported increased infrastructure capacity and the purchase of more than 6.2 million pounds of food. Feeding Wisconsin’s network provided 86 million pounds of food to Wisconsinites in fiscal year 2021 – an increase of 75 percent from 2019.
Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force, said through the initiative Hunger Task Force deployed a fleet of 13 refrigerated trucks and seven refrigerated cargo vans accompanied by fork trucks, pallet jacks and commercial-grade coolers as far north as Red Cliff and as far south as Kenosha.
The organization also purchased foods from family farms and small-scale food producers to assure their solvency during difficult supply-chain issues.
Visit feedingwi.org and hungertaskforce.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.