Foreign-born workers needed

OPINION Despite competitive wages and an expanding workforce, the U.S. pork industry continues to struggle with a labor shortage that will require access to more foreign-born workers to remain sustainable, according to a study by Iowa State University economists that was recently updated to reflect the current state of the labor market. The study underscores the urgent need for agricultural-labor reform, a priority for the National Pork Producers Council.
The economists describe the current state of the agriculture labor market, stating, “Conditions in the agricultural-labor market have been challenging for decades. The agricultural industry in the U.S. has progressed from a fairly large labor-intensive sector where family members supplied the majority of the farm labor, to one of much-larger, more-capital-intensive farms requiring a larger workforce comprised of skilled farm operators supplemented by a pool of unskilled labor, which is often seasonal and migrant. As a result of this evolution in both the number and the skill level required of employees in agriculture, many farmers have struggled with labor hiring and retention challenges.”
According to the study, from 2001-2020 employment in the U.S. pork industry grew by an annual rate of 1.5 percent, four times faster than employment growth in all U.S. industries. Despite expanded wages and jobs, the U.S. pork industry is facing a significant domestic-labor shortage due to a dwindling and aging rural-labor population where hog farms and harvest facilities are located, the study noted. From 2014 through 2019 the rural labor force shrank in five of the eight top pork-producing states, it found.
Foreign-born workers have been critical to the U.S. pork industry’s economic growth, the study found.
“In many rural labor markets, immigrant workers have lessened the negative effect of net out-migration, helping to keep rural communities in these markets economically viable,” it stated.
But pork producers continue to struggle with ongoing labor shortages, and native-born workers and permanent residents cannot offset the need for foreign-born employees, the study concluded. Visit https://nppc.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/August-2021-Labor-Study.pdf to read the report.
Current visa programs designed for seasonal agriculture – such as the H-2A visa – fail to meet the workforce needs of U.S. pork producers and other year-round livestock farmers. To address the labor shortage, the National Pork Producers Council is advocating for year-round access to the H-2A visa program without a cap.
“The U.S. pork industry has a critical labor shortage that needs to be urgently addressed,” said Jen Sorenson, council president, who testified this past month before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the need for labor reform. “Pork production is year-round and visa reform should reflect that reality."
This past month the council launched its “Year-Round Pork Needs Year-Round Workers” campaign to profile the stories of four foreign-born workers who make vital contributions to the U.S. pork industry and their communities. Visit nppc.org for more information.