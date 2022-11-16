'Forever Chemicals’ may enter crops

Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances – called PFAS – have been found to persist through wastewater treatment at levels that may impact the long-term feasibility of "beneficial reuse of treated wastewater.” That’s according to a study conducted by researchers at Pennsylvania State University.
Often referred to as "forever chemicals," PFAS are used to manufacture fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water. They’re found in a variety of products from clothing and furniture to food packaging and non-stick cooking surfaces.
“PFAS are so pervasive and persistent they’ve been found in the environment around the world, even in remote locations,” said Heather Preisendanz, an associate professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Penn State. “Unfortunately they can accumulate in the food chain and affect development in children, increase the risk of cancer, contribute to elevated cholesterol levels, interfere with women’s fertility and weaken immune systems.”
Beneficial reuse of treated wastewater is an increasingly common practice in which treated wastewater is used for irrigation and other non-potable purposes. According to Preisendanz, the practice provides an opportunity for the soil to act as an additional filter for PFAS, reducing the immediate impact of direct discharge of the compounds to surface water as would typically happen following traditional wastewater treatment. But given that the chemical structures of PFAS are difficult to degrade, the risks and potential tradeoffs of using treated wastewater for irrigation practices aren’t well understood, she said.
“PFAS have been shown to be taken up by crops and enter the food chain when the crops are consumed,” she said. “So when treated wastewater is used for irrigation activities, understanding the tradeoffs is of critical importance.”
People are also reading…
She and her colleagues analyzed PFAS concentrations in water that passed through a water-reclamation facility. They collected bi-monthly water samples from fall 2019 through winter 2021 prior to treatment and after treatment. Since the treated water from the wastewater-treatment plant is used to irrigate crops, the team also collected tissues from those crop plants, including corn silage and tall fescue, to assess for the presence of the compounds.
The team identified 10 types of PFAS across the site, with average total measured concentrations of 88 nanograms per liter in the wastewater effluent. There were concentrations as high as 155 nanograms per liter in the downstream monitoring wells. The results suggest that occurrence of PFAS across the site is nearly ubiquitous, and that levels increase with the direction of groundwater flow.
While groundwater near the spray-irrigation site the team studied isn’t used for drinking, the team did find several PFAS compounds in crop-tissue samples collected at both irrigated and non-irrigated portions of the site.
“That suggests that PFAS may enter the food chain when the crops are fed to livestock,” Preisendanz said.
Future research is needed to determine potential risks to livestock health and the potential implications of PFAS presence in meat and dairy products, she said.
“Our study results have important implications to ensure that beneficial wastewater-reuse activities achieve desired goals to reuse water and nutrients, while also ensuring PFAS levels are safe from a human-health perspective.”
The article recently was published in Journal of Environmental Quality. Visit acsess.onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for “PFAS in water and crop tissue” for more information.
Sara LaJeunesse is a freelance science writer for Pennsylvania State University.