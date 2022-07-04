Free travel links city to country

IRON RIVER, Wis. – It’s often said that folks would be more amiable if they just become more familiar with each other. If people from the city could visit farms and small-town artisans maybe there would not be such a big divide between urban and rural.
There must be a way to connect folks. Many farmers who sell produce directly and folks who make value-added products in the country look for ways to increase their cash flow. One would think there would be some simple way they could find new customers.
Harvest Hosts is a nationwide organization that connects folks who travel in recreational vehicles – RVs – to farmers, artisans and businesses in the country. RV travelers who join Harvest Hosts become members with access to thousands of host farms and businesses that provide places for them to park overnight.
Jon Hamilton is co-owner of White Winter Winery near Iron River. The winery has since 1996 been producing award-winning mead with local honey, fruit and berries. It also produces fine small-batch spirits and soft drinks.
“Members who belong to Harvest Hosts park their RV,” Hamilton said. “They stay overnight. While they are here they taste our mead and spirits, and then buy some to take with them on their journey.”
The idea started in France as a program called France Passion. RV travelers stay overnight at wineries for free when they buy bottles of the local wines.
“Don and Kim Green (founders of Harvest Hosts) brought the idea to the United States,” said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. “It took about nine years for them to get about 600 hosts and 6,000 members. My wife and I are RVers; we became members of Harvest Hosts. We loved it so much we asked the owners if we could buy the company. We became owners in 2018.”
Harvest Hosts now has more than 240,000 members and more than 3,600 hosts.
“Members of Harvest Hosts are spending about $40 million a year at the businesses of our hosts – an average of about $13,000 per host,” he said. “Some hosts are making as much as $50,000 per year in revenue from visiting members. But when we ask our hosts why they love the program, they say they enjoy sharing their products and their lifestyles with our members who are from outside of their area. Harvest Hosts provides a nationwide audience for the host’s products.
“Farms make up the largest category of our hosts. We have over 1,000 farms in our host network. Farmers (whom) I have visited say they enjoy educating city dwellers on what farming is all about. Travel can unify people. People love to travel and support small businesses. Without small businesses we have no small communities. Without small communities we have no culture. Harvest Hosts brings people together.”
Meg and Bob Blair run Canosia Grove, a 40-acre farm on the edge of Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to producing lamb, Icelandic wool and hard cider they belong to Harvest Hosts.
“Agri-tourism – hosting events and Harvest Hosts – add fun and financial stability (to our operation),” he said.
Holland said, “If you are a farmer and you have a place for an RV to safely park overnight, you can be a host. Hosts don’t have to provide any utilities like electricity or water. All of our travelers have self-contained RVs. All of our members have their own insurance. Hosts do need to have a product to sell to our members.
“There’s no cost for hosts to join. Hosts pay nothing to stay in the program. … The hosts make money from selling their products to our members. Our members spend an average of $50 per night.”
Hosts are contacted by members who wish to stay with them; stays are only for one night. Hosts rate members for their adherence to a Harvest Host code of conduct. Hosts have a free “assurance” program that essentially covers property-insurance deductibles in case a member causes any property damage.
Anyone who has a self-contained RV can join for about $95 a year; members have unlimited access to the entire host network of more than 3,600 host locations. There are no overnight charges but members are expected to buy products from the hosts.
“Our members are positive, wholesome people who are happy about traveling the country,” Holland said. “Travel is important for our civilization (and) RV travel is a fantastic way to see our country. We are always looking for new members and new hosts to join us for the adventure.”
Harvest Hosts offers a way for town and country folks to meet. Travelers learn about country life and the products made with love that are available from small businesses. At a time when there is so much talk about what is keeping folks apart, Harvest Hosts is bringing folks all over our nation together.
Visit harvesthosts.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.