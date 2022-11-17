Freeze-date tool offered

A freeze-date tool recently was made available to growers. The interactive, publicly available tool has been designed to help growers visualize and explore freeze-date trends. It covers 25 states in the upper Midwest, the Northeast and Appalachia.
The tool was created through a partnership between Purdue University’s Midwestern Regional Climate Center and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Midwest Climate Hub.
“The tool isn’t itself tracking what’s happening in the current season,” said Melissa Widhalm, associate director of the climate center. “But it helps one put into perspective what’s been happening in the past.”
Climate change has affected agriculture, said Dennis Todey, director of the climate hub. Among those changes are first fall freezes coming later in the year and final spring freezes happening earlier.
"We talk about that but we didn’t have any graphics, easily accessible data or visualizations to show people at a local level,” Todey said.
The tool may interest producers of tree fruits, grapes and row crops to help them take advantage of longer growing seasons.
Agricultural advisers, weather forecasters, university Extension specialists and state climatologists also have expressed interest in the tool. The National Weather Service and others responsible for issuing watches and warnings in real time can put trends into context with their forecasting of a current season compared to previous seasons, Widhalm said.
“When you think about freeze, you immediately think 32 degrees,” she said. “But when it comes to agricultural applications, you might be interested in values that are colder or warmer.”
Corn and soybeans, for example, can survive 28 degrees. Fruit trees are more sensitive to freezing or near-freezing temperatures. The freeze-date tool allows users to query their desired temperatures.
Although the tool was developed for visualization rather than to explain trends, it does have research potential.
“Just because your fall-freeze date changes doesn’t mean your spring-freeze date is changing, or it could mean both of them are changing,” Widhalm said. “Trends can be revealed that may indicate areas needing more research.”
Todey said, “The tool has helped us display what’s happening with changes at a local level. But it also has given us a look regionally at where trends are a bit different from location to location.
"It also has provided us a look at the difference in trends at different temperatures because trends aren’t the same even at the same location, depending on what criteria you’re using.”
The tool draws upon Applied Climate Information System data from 1950 to 2021. It will be updated annually. Weather stations across the United States feed data to the system, but there are gaps in the network.
“You can combine data from individual stations to start filling in those gaps,” Widhalm said. “They create a product called a gridded data set. That lets us look at the values for a county. So if you have a lot of stations in a county, it aggregates them.”
Visit mrcc.purdue.edu and climatehubs.usda.gov and click on the regional hubs tab for more information.
Steve Koppes is an independent science writer working with Purdue University.