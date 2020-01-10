There is no sign of the polar vortex unleashing frigid air on the United States this year, in contrast to a year ago. Wisconsin should continue to enjoy an abnormally warm winter, according to AccuWeather.
Through at least Jan. 20 and perhaps into the last week of January, the average flow of air across the United States is likely to be from the Pacific Ocean, meaning more mild weather for areas east of the Rockies. That includes Wisconsin.
December averaged 7 degrees more than normal across the entire Northern Hemisphere. The extent of air colder than 23 degrees at about 1 mile above the ground in the area was the smallest ever in the 72-year record. A strong polar vortex will keep frigid air restricted to the Arctic.
In January 2019 the polar vortex weakened and plunged into the United States, unleashing a deadly outbreak of Arctic air across much of the nation. That’s why forecasters are keeping a close eye on what it may do in 2020. During the January 2019 polar-vortex invasion officials warned residents of almost instantaneous frostbite danger as temperatures plunged to as cold as minus-77 degrees Fahrenheit in the upper Midwest. The punishing cold froze the Great Lakes, creating slushy waves as eerie sea fog blanketed parts of the region. The extreme weather forced school closures and threatened livestock. At one point Wisconsin appeared to be the coldest place on Earth -- with wind chills almost as cold as Mars.
This year the polar vortex is forecast to remain strong. It will hover near the Arctic Circle in the coming weeks, with most storms struggling to tap enough cold air to produce any widespread heavy snow.
"When you have a strong polar vortex it tends to keep frigid air pent up so that it is difficult for long-lasting outbreaks of frigid conditions to reach the middle latitudes, including portions of the Midwest and Northeast," said Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist. "We generally expect the polar vortex to remain strong through at least the middle of the month and possibly longer. Even if the polar vortex was to weaken, it could still take another week or two for widespread colder air to move southward toward the contiguous states. We still expect some brief bouts of cold air to knock down temperatures for a couple of days at a time over the northern Plains and upper Midwest.
"There are some signs that the polar vortex may weaken and become somewhat elongated, which may allow Arctic air to move southward late in the month. But we are a little suspicious about that potential this far out.”