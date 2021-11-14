From the Woodlot

Hello darkness my old friend
I’ve come to talk to you again – Sound of Silence, Paul Simon, 1963
I cut my teeth fetching cows in the dark in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in northwest Georgia. Milking time was 3 a.m. The standard flashlight to use was a six-volt lantern-style model.
A fresh six-volt lantern battery was quite the power trip. I could with ease send a beam of light across the eaten-down Bermuda-grass stubble to locate a Jersey cow settled in a remote corner of the pasture. The old Babe cow was always the furthest away. She was the oldest of a group of show cows that had been donated to the private college where I worked as herdsman. She was a slow-moving old gal who needed to be goaded into the milking corral twice each day. I routinely sent a beam of light into the cool night air toward the stars to see how far I could track it, while leaning into her girth as she lumbered to the parlor. It was half way to the moon before the beam spread and dissipated into the Georgia night.
Later when I had my own herd the routine wasn’t much different. Once we’d “fallen back” after daylight saving time ended, fetching the herd was a twice-daily affair done in the dark. In the mornings before sunup the herd would be spread out on the frosted grass, recumbent in a half-sleep state – dreaming whatever it is cows dream about. The lantern-style flashlight was then replaced by the halogen beam of my four-wheeler headlight.
I needed to skirt the back of almost every cow to encourage them to rise, stretch, do their business and slowly make their way to the lights of the milking parlor – guided by the network of single-strand electric fencing along our lane system. It was a must to take one more lap around the perimeter of the paddock to ensure I didn’t miss a straggler that escaped the headlight beam. By then steam rose from the 100 freshly vacated nesting spots in the frosted grass blades of the spent paddock.
There was something about the view of our farmstead buildings from the distance at night – the row of lights of the milking shed and the glow of the kitchen light. I knew my wife was up, refreshing the drip coffeemaker with a dose of water while cooking a breakfast of Cream of Wheat for our school-aged children before they headed off on the school bus. In the darkness the smallness of our place on earth stood out to me. Occasionally I’d kill the four-wheeler engine to listen to the sounds of the countryside awaken. A neighbor’s silo unloader hummed a half-mile away as the crow flies. Further out the whine of a truck on a state highway cut through the darkness. A flock of geese passed, heralding their southward flight. By the time I had the herd locked in the milking-parlor holding lot, an orange glow had crept across the eastern horizon. I’d stop in the house to grab another cup of coffee and we’d head out together for another milking.
Daylight saving time ended this Nov. 7. The idea of aligning waking hours to daylight hours to conserve candles was first proposed in 1784 by Benjamin Franklin. New Zealand entomologist and astronomer George Hudson proposed in 1895 the idea of changing clocks by two hours every spring because he wanted more time to collect and examine insects. The concept has caused controversy ever since its early proposals.
As I researched the history of daylight saving time, farming was often mentioned. It seems it’s a myth it was created for farmers. The premise is that more daylight meant more time in the field for farmers. The practice was actually lobbied against by the farmers. Farmers are the reason there was not a peacetime daylight saving time until 1966. One source – an out-of-state recorded television news broadcast – said it would allow farmers more time to work with crops and animals. The broadcast went on to say something ludicrously false – “daylight saving time allotted more time for crops to grow.” No matter the time on the clock, farming is a sunup-to-sundown affair.
Once again the season of darkness has arrived. It’s a contemplative season – good for poetry, pondering, woodworking and painting.
There’s a thought – a landscape painting with the sun lighting a green pasture on a May morning right after a thunderstorm. I’ll go to work on that now that my days of fetching cows for the morning milking have ended.
Until next week friend …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.