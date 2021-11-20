The central-Wisconsin forest canopy from the woodlot and beyond has diminished to oaks, ironwoods and beech trees, which exhibit a trait known as marcescence. That allows them to retain their leaves through winter unless a physical force such as wind or ice removes them. Trees that exhibit marcescence are known as “everciduous.” Every leaf has a finite life span; each will fade and fall at some regular interval. But there’s great variation in the timing of leaf fall. By January only the underrated ironwood trees will rattle their leaves in the cold wind of my woodlot. Like victory flags in the ecological-adaptivity competition, they announce their reign as an underrated understory species.
There are various theories as to why marcescence might provide trees with adaptive advantages. One theory is marcescent foliage could be a deterrent to browsing by deer and moose. Buds hidden by clusters of dead leaves aren’t eaten and thus live to become new shoots and leaves in spring. It’s also possible that retention of leaves until the following growing season provides a quick source of fertilizer when the leaves do fall at a critical time for seedlings. Personally I’m more interested in the subtle beauty those marcescent trees add to my woodlot at a time when without them it would be stark.
As the majority of leaves fall and the goldenrod fades to pale seed husks, the woodlots and farm fields take on the quality of an impressionist landscape painting. Those marcescent trees that have held their leaves catch the light, adding a hint of color to nature’s palette. As the summer flourish recedes, areas of farm fields are revealed that make the view new again. The art of seasonality is repetitive, yet a constant we – knowingly or not – find solace in. An old granite boulder reappears in a spent soybean field. A hawk surveys an alfalfa field from the naked branches of a lone elm tree. Across a sunlit emerald seeding of sprouted winter wheat, a lone bovine ruminates at a hay feeder. In an epigram exchange I once wrote, “Fall corn harvested, the view of George’s old barn, is new once more.” The woodlots and farm fields are in transition. Each day more is revealed as senescence lays claim to the green bounty of summer.
At my woodlot a painted plow becomes visible in an old fencerow. A birdhouse gourd is framed by the remaining leaves of an ironwood tree; its house-wren residents long vacated to a winter dwelling in Mexico. An old platform scale once used by my grandfather to weigh square bales of timothy hay and golden oats fresh from the bin becomes visible in withering goldenrod beneath the branches of a bitternut hickory tree. Turning left out of my woodlot driveway on a gravel road formerly known as Hilldale, a Great Blue Heron hides in a mix of green and brown canary grass near the east branch of the Big Sandy River, colloquially known as the crick.
A few days ago, while leaving my woodlot, an old Angus cow stood at the edge of a blacktop country road. She was framed by a scattering of leaves that define the time on the calendar – mid-November. She seemed oblivious to her dilemma. She had escaped but couldn’t go back in. No worse for the wear, she became part of the rural scenery. I nodded to her and raised two fingers off the steering wheel as I slowly passed her – my classic farmer’s wave.
As November rolls on and the harvest finishes, we savor the hints of color nature rations to us. Will the white-tailed deer blend in with the tawny meadows, or will a light snow make them easier to see and track this hunting season? Will the broad-winged hawk survey my woodlot as it seeks prey from the top of a naked maple, or hide in the remaining leaves of an old red oak? The season of stark beauty is upon us, from the farm fields of November to the rustling of the remaining leaves in the woods.
May your hunt and harvest be a safe one, friend, as we progress to Thanksgiving.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.