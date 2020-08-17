OPINION The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency announced Aug. 10 that it would be reducing reimbursement rates for the organic-certification cost-share program, which provides reimbursements to organic farms and handling operations.
The Federal Register notice stated the FSA is “revising the reimbursement amount to 50 percent of the certified-organic operation’s eligible expenses, up to a maximum of $500 per scope.” The 2018 farm bill clearly set reimbursement rates at 75 percent of the certified-organic operation’s eligible expenses, to as much as a maximum of $750 per scope.
Abby Youngblood, executive director at the National Organic Coalition, said, “The National Organic Coalition is outraged that USDA’s Farm Service Agency has chosen to reduce reimbursements to organic producers in the midst of a pandemic. Producers and other organic operations need this support now more than ever because they are faced with loss of markets due to COVID-19 and increasing costs as they modify their operations to keep workers and customers safe and implement new sanitation and staffing procedures.”
Kate Mendenhall, director of the Organic Farmers Association, said, “The Organic Certification Cost-Share Program is especially important for small and mid-size organic farms. If the USDA wants organic farms and our regional economies to survive and thrive, they should be making it easier to get certification cost share and covering the whole cost of certification. Instead they are doing the opposite."
The action by the USDA is unwarranted and completely unacceptable. The 2018 farm bill provided new funding for the program and also directed the USDA to use the program’s carryover balances from previous years to fund the program for fiscal years 2019 through 2023. Given those sources of funding there should be plenty of funds available for the program’s operation in fiscal-year 2020. Either the USDA’s accounting for this program is flawed or the agency has decided to disregard the Congressional funding directives in the 2018 farm bill. In addition the FSA has done a huge disservice to the organic community in this time of crisis by delaying the release of funds by many months while organic operations struggle to stay in business as they weather a pandemic and loss of markets. Organic, direct-market and diversified operations have largely been excluded from existing USDA pandemic-relief programs, including the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, while the top 1 percent of recipients received more than 20 percent of the money, totaling $1.2 billion.
Since early May the National Organic Coalition and the Organic Farmers Association have advocated strongly with the USDA and Congress to reimburse organic-certification agencies directly for certification fees, as an emergency measure during the pandemic, and to increase the reimbursement rate to 100 percent to provide producers with support during this time of crisis. The two groups are currently working with Congressional allies and House and Senate Agriculture Committee members to ask for assistance to rectify this egregious disregard by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency for Congress’s allocation of funds for the certification-cost-share program.
The National Organic Coalition is asking organic community members take action and voice their concerns to their Senators and Representatives. Visit https://www.nationalorganiccoalition.org/action-alerts for more information.
The two organizations urge organic operations to apply for certification cost-share assistance as soon as they are able to do so with their state agency or local FSA office Visit www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/occsp/index for more information. Operations have until Nov. 2 to apply for funding. The FSA has stated that “if additional funding is authorized at a later time, FSA may provide additional assistance to certified operations that have applied” for the organic-certification cost-share program.