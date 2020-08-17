The National Organic Coalition is a national alliance of organizations working for farmers, ranchers, conservationists, consumers and industry members involved in organic agriculture. The coalition works to assure that policies are fair, equitable, and encourage diversity of participation and access. Visit nationalorganiccoalition.org for more information.

The Organic Farmers Association builds and supports a farmer-led national organic-farmer movement and national-policy platform by developing and advocating policies that benefit organic farmers. Visit organicfarmersassociation.org for more information.