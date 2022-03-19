Funding coming to 'meat' labor needs

Editor's note: This is part three of a series of articles regarding meat processing in Wisconsin. Part one was published in the March 3 issue of Agri-View. Part two was published in the March 10 issue of Agri-View.
With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has targeted $5 million to be used to recruit talent and provide financial assistance for meat-processing training programs in Wisconsin.
The funding will be used to attract potential students as well as provide financial support to students who enroll in meat-training programs. The funding also will be used to support program development and connect the meat-processing industry with potential employees.
“This investment works with the meat-processor grant program,” Evers said to attendees of Ag Day at the Capitol in January, most of whom were farmers. “Together these dollars are available to ensure there’s a spot for your cattle when they’re ready to be marketed.”
The funding addresses long-term issues of labor recruitment, training and retention, wrote Darin Von Ruden in January in an editorial. Von Ruden served as president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union for 12 years before recently shifting to the role of vice-president.
“Small-scale meat processors have struggled to find skilled workers who can adapt to different roles and understand the unique cutting needs of regional producers,” he said. “The ability for Wisconsin farmers to direct-market their animals – an avenue that opens the door to fairer prices – hinges on our small- and mid-scale meat processors having the labor they need to operate at full capacity and reach their full potential.”
Joe Parajecki is the program instructor for the Artisanal Modern Meat Butchery program at Madison Area Technical College. He has been meeting with representatives from other technical colleges and industry.
“We’re discussing what the meat-processing industry wants taught,” he said.
Jeff Sindelar, a professor and meat specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension, said meetings will continue to address the capacity for meat-processing educational programs at the state’s universities and technical colleges.
Attracting new talent to the meat-processing industry has long been a challenge. That’s due in part to meat processing being classified as a high-risk industry by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Individuals may not work in the industry until reaching age 18. As a result high-school-age students haven’t been exposed to potential careers in the meat industry. In addition to meat processing there are opportunities, for example, in food safety, and the pet-food and pharmaceutical industries, Sindelar said.
Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached out to the state’s universities and technical colleges to learn if they’d be able to provide training in meat processing.
“Now that funding’s available, there’s a follow-up on earlier conversations,” Sindelar said. “There are discussions about collaborative opportunities.”
At present there’s the one-year Artisanal Modern Meat Butchery program at Madison Area Technical College.
“We changed it from a two-year associate degree to a one-year technical degree, on the request of students,” Parajecki said.
There’s also a Master Meat Crafter Program offered by the UW-Department of Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery. The two-year program consists of six 2.5-day workshops. Candidates are required to successfully complete four program elements for graduation; they earn the “Master Meat Crafter” designation.
Applicants with at least five years of experience in ownership, operation or employment in a meat-processing establishment will be viewed favorably for the master program. But other backgrounds also will be considered for admission, according to UW-Madison.
Tim Brueggen, owner of Falls Meat Service in Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin, said, “The state has a great nucleus of people working in our industry who play a huge role in education and advocacy. I think there could be more programs offered in more local areas. The state’s technical colleges are well-utilized, but almost none have programs related to meat processing. Usually the best way to learn is on-the-job training.”
Wayne Lautsbaugh of Crescent Meats in Cadott, Wisconsin, said meat processing is difficult labor-intensive work. His employees do the work, almost seeing it as a cause for helping their local farmers and community.
“You have to believe in what you’re doing,” he said.
Training is important but individuals don’t really develop an appreciation for the work until they’re doing the job, he said.
“If the state wants to help the industry, it might consider providing meat processors a tax credit for on-site training,” he said.
Jake Sailer owns Sailer’s Food Market and Meat Processing Inc. in Elmwood, Wisconsin. He said he wants to see management taught in future training programs.
“Without management, you’re not going to grow,” he said. “Management is huge on our radar. We need to teach people how to be leaders.”
He said not everyone is or wants to be a leader, but leaders are needed to move the industry forward.
Scott Vorpagel, president and CEO of Lake Geneva Country Meats in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, said the state’s talent-development effort is important.
“I’m 100 percent behind it,” he said. “I’m impressed by the number of high schools with strong agricultural-education programs. I believe if the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection partnered with organizations – such as FFA – to help high schools share meat-processing career opportunities, we’d see an increase in young people interested in this industry.
“Young people are starting to understand the number of great careers available that don’t involve an expensive college degree. But they need to have the opportunities presented to them early and often.”
Visit datcp.wi.gov -- search for "meat talent development" -- and madisoncollege.edu -- search for "artisanal butchery" -- and meatsciences.cals.wisc.edu for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.