Future of Ag News

Volunteer selected for national Hall of Fame
Nancy Kissel, a Wisconsin 4-H volunteer with more than 65 years of service has been selected to be inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame. Kissel is Wisconsin’s first volunteer selected for the honor.
Kissel started a 4-H community club, serving as 4-H general leader for 35 years, and many more years as 4-H project leader. Her expansive 4-H volunteer contributions include roles at the county, state and national levels. Kissel credits her 1970s part-time position as an urban expansion 4-H staff assistant, developing programs and organizing 4-H clubs for underserved urban and minority populations, with further developing her leadership skills. Visit 4-h-hof.com for more information.
Scholarship recipients chosen
Seven students have earned scholarships from the Jefferson County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Executive Committee.
- Jax Bound is attending the University of Georgia and majoring in biological sciences.
- Jason Gruenwald is attending Fox Valley Technical College and majoring in farm operation.
- Ethan Heagney is attending Southwest Wisconsin Technical College and majoring in agribusiness science & technology -- agronomy.
- Elizabeth Katzman is attending Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and majoring in entrepreneurship with an eye on a career in the agricultural industry.
- Lauren Marks is attending Iowa State University and majoring in agricultural business.
- Lashawna Vogel is attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and majoring in agricultural business.
- Alice Zerneke is attending Northcentral Technical College and majoring in vet science.
The scholarships are awarded to any high school senior attending a technical college or four-year university in an agricultural field. An amount of $8,500 was awarded in 2021. Additional scholarships will be awarded during the next three years. Total scholarships during the five years will be $50,000. Email kbroedlow@jeffersoncountywi.gov for more information.
Vet students earn scholarships
Fifty-four veterinary students from around the world have received scholarships through the Merck Animal Health Veterinary Student Scholarship Program.
Three of those students were from the University of Wisconsin.
- Morgan Falk
- Alexis Payette
- Alexis Urrea
Award recipients were selected based on academic excellence, financial need, leadership and area of interest within the profession. Visit www.merck-animal-health.com for more information.
Five seniors earn scholarships
Vita Plus Loyal and Vita Plus Kennan selected five high school seniors as recipients of the 2021 “Our Future is Agriculture” scholarships.
- Jesse Groell of Osseo-Fairchild High School
- Ashlee Piskow of Granton High School
- Andrew Morrow of Greenwood High School
- Sara Snortheim of Auburndale High School
- Rebecca Poetzl of Chequamegon High School.
The program recognizes deserving students with long-term career interests in agriculture. Students must plan to enroll in an accredited vocational/technical institute, community college, or four-year college or university that offers an academic major in an agriculture-related field. The $500 scholarship may be applied toward tuition, room and board, or other expenses. Visit www.vitaplus.com for more information.
Wisconsin students compete in beef challenge
Students across the state were tested their culinary skills by crafting and submitting original recipes as part of the Beef Chopped Challenge hosted by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Education Foundation’s ProStart program, with the support of the Wisconsin Beef Council.
There were 36 entries from individuals and groups. The winning entry submitted by four students from Franklin High School was Carne Asada Tacos. Thorp High School took second with Cheeseburger Stuffed Meatballs. Placing third was Waterford Union High School with Homemade Grape Jelly Meatballs. Those top-three winning entries won gift cards to Culver’s and Kwik Trip, both Wisconsin-based companies that offer beef products for students to purchase. Submissions were judged on a 30-point scale that included 10 points for creativity and originality, 10 points for organization and structure of recipe, and 10 points for presentation.
ProStart is a nationwide, two-year program for high school students that develops the best and brightest talent into tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice industry. Visit www.beeftips.com for more information.
Youth wins essay contest
Elli Rettler, then a fourth-grade student from Plainfield, Wisconsin, won the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom essay contest.
Fourth and fifth graders throughout the state participate in the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom essay contest each year. A total of 1,461 students wrote essays for this year’s essay contest. The 2020-2021 Wisconsin Essay Contest topic was, “How have Wisconsin soybean farmers fueled Wisconsin’s economy?” The topic was based off of the 2021 Book of the Year entitled: "Full of Beans- Henry Ford Grows a Car," written by Peggy Thomas.
There were nine district winners, who each received a prize package including a plaque, books about soybeans, Culver's gift card, Agriculture Fast Match game, trivia cards and “I Love Soybean” mugs.
• District 1 – Grace Hying, fifth grade, North Cape School in Franksville
• District 2 – Bentley Johnson, fourth grade, Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville
• District 3 – Grace Varo, fifth grade, Seneca Elementary School in Seneca
• District 4 – Devin Herricks, fourth grade, Cashton Elementary in Cashton
• District 5 – Elli Rettler, fourth grade, Tri-County Elementary in Plainfield
• District 6 – Madalyn Novak, fourth grade, Divine Savior Catholic School in Kiel
• District 7 – Lauryn Peters, fifth grade, St. Thomas Aquinas Academy in Peshtigo
• District 8 – Shelby Yates, fifth grade, Washington Elementary School in Merrill
• District 9 – Gracie Benson, fifth grade, Ladysmith Elementary School in Ladysmith
Visit www.wisagclassroom.org for more information.
Scholarships awarded to students
Five students have earned $1,000 scholarships from the Red Angus Association of America’s Junior Activities Committee.
• Emma Ahrendsen of Sioux Rapids, Iowa, was a graduating senior at Sioux Central Community School where she was involved in FFA, 4-H, National Honor Society, cheerleading and the Junior Red Angus Association at the state and national levels. The Red Angus breed has influenced her career path in which she plans to pursue agriculture communications.
• Mia Gibson of Elgin, Iowa, was a freshman at Des Moines Area Community College majoring in agribusiness. After college she plans on continuing to raise Red Angus cattle and eventually take over the family farm.
• Chastain Spiller of Elbert, Colorado, will be attending Texas A&M University to study animal science and ag journalism. She hopes to use her writing skills to educate the public on agriculture.
• Mitchell VanderWal of Mellette, South Dakota, was a graduating senior of Northwestern High School.
• Tiffany Watkins of Dade City, Florida, is currently studying livestock production at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia.
One student earned a $500 Dee Sonstegard Memorial Scholarship.
• Ali Merritt of Sidney, Montana, was a graduating senior at Sidney High School. She plans to further her education and earn a degree in animal science livestock management and work in beef genetics.
To advance its mission of equipping and preparing its young members to be leaders, innovators, stewards and advocates of the Red Angus breed and the beef business, the Red Angus Association of America Junior Activities committee annually awards scholarships to young men and women involved in agriculture. Visit www.RedAngus.org for more information.
Two students earn academic scholarships
Grant Buwalda and Wyatt Dietsche each earned a $1,000 scholarship to assist in their post-secondary education from Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative.
Buwalda helps on his family’s farm, Buwalda Cottonwood Farms LLC, near Waupun, Wisconsin. Currently a student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, he will be entering his junior year in the fall and is studying agricultural business management with a minor in agricultural engineering technologies.
Dietsche recently graduated from Loyal High School in Loyal, Wisconsin, and is planning to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to study business administration.
Students competing for the scholarships were judged on academic achievement, leadership and participation in school and community activities, academic honors, goals and aspirations, recommendations and work experience. Visit www.voiceofmilk.com for more information.
Outreach effort catered toward youth
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently launched an outreach effort specifically aimed at helping youth and student poultry owners learn about and practice good biosecurity. The new effort is called #FlockDefender.
Youth are the future of the nation’s poultry farming and industry. The #FlockDefender outreach program shares the agency’s existing “Defend the Flock” message that encourages and prepares all poultry owners to implement diligent biosecurity practices with future and aspiring growers. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service provides youth, students, and their leaders and teachers with many electronic resources they can use during meetings, classes and when caring for their flocks. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is also encouraging those young poultry enthusiasts to share photos of their poultry or biosecurity practices. Visit www.aphis.usda.gov/animalhealth/defendtheflock for more information.
Wisconsin FFA chapters receive grants
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation announced seven recipients of the 2021 Chapter Grants, totaling $7,200.
• Auburndale FFA earned an AgCountry Farm Credit Services chapter grant to outfit their new meat/food processing lab, which will not only teach the students new skills, but it will also allow the program to have a seamless partnership with their food service staff.
• Granton FFA earned an AgCountry Farm Credit Services chapter grant to expand learning opportunities for all students by building a large animal-learning lab.
• Adams-Friendship FFA and Wisconsin Dells FFA both earned Burton H. Morris estate grants to outfit their programs with much-needed equipment to expand their agriculture programs.
• Luck FFA and Amery FFA both earned a Wisconsin FFA Convention Chapter grant to help members attend a future Wisconsin FFA Convention.
• Riverdale FFA earned a Food for America grant to add a raised-garden opportunity, introducing students to plant-based food production.
The long-thriving program continues to support Wisconsin Association of FFA chapter activities that enrich and better their members and communities. Visit www.wisconsinffafoundation.org for more information.
Women earn scholarships
Four Illinois women earned scholarships from the Women Changing the Face of Agriculture project of the Illinois Agri-Women.
• Hannah Spangler of Avon earned the $1,500 Illinois Agri-Women Helen Henert Agriculture Education Scholarship. Spangler is a rising senior at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign studying agricultural education.
• Gracie Murphy of Macomb earned a $1,000 Women Changing the Face of Agriculture Agent of Change Scholarship. Murphy is a graduating senior of Macomb Senior High School. This fall she will be pursuing a degree in agricultural education at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
• Emma Freebairn of Serena earned a $1,000 Women Changing the Face of Agriculture Agent of Change Scholarship. After finishing her associate degree at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Freebairn plans on transferring to a university to pursue a degree in either agricultural leadership or communications.
• Abigayle Endress of Pearl City earned a $1,000 Women Changing the Face of Agriculture Agent of Change Scholarship. Endress is pursuing a Juris Doctor degree with a Food and Agricultural Law Certificate at Drake University Law School in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Illinois Agri-Women organization supports the agriculture industry, works for legislation to support and preserve family farms, communicates with other agriculture organizations, and strives to educate the public and promote agricultural awareness. Visit www.IllinoisAgriwomen.org for more information.
Students earn scholarships from foundation
Fifteen agriculture students have been selected as the fifth class of recipients of the GROWMARK Foundation scholarship.
• Madeline Altherr, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, is studying animal science at Wilmington College.
• Mikara Anderson, of Three Springs, Pennsylvania, is studying animal science at the Pennsylvania State University.
• Grace Bjustrom, of Eldridge, Iowa, is studying agricultural engineering at the Iowa State University.
• Christopher Burch, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, is studying environmental biology at Hood College.
• Caden Cockburn, of Johnston City, Illinois, is studying animal science and agribusiness economics at John A. Logan College.
• Danika Gordon, of Whitewood, South Dakota, is studying agribusiness at South Dakota State University.
• Kathryn Grant, of Carrollton, Missouri, is studying agricultural communications at Missouri State University.
• Sheridan Hank, of Aledo, Illinois, is studying agricultural business at Lake Land College.
• Julia Heller, of Champaign, Illinois, is studying animal sciences at the University of Illinois.
• Ellie Kidwell, of Walhonding, Ohio, is studying animal sciences and industry at Kansas State University.
• Clayton Loyd, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, is studying agricultural engineering at Iowa State University.
• Grant Norfleet, of Mexico, Missouri, is studying agricultural education – communication and leadership at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
• Avery Plote, of Leland, Illinois, is studying agricultural leadership, education, and communications at the University of Illinois.
• Jenna Spangler, of Marietta, Illinois, is studying hospitality management at the University of Illinois.
• Lauren Thompson, of Woodville, Wisconsin, is studying animal science and industry at Kansas State University.
More than 180 students from across the United States and Ontario, Canada, applied for the award. Applications were evaluated by a panel of agribusiness professionals, and the funds are available for the fall 2021 semester. Visit www.growmark.com for more information.
Foundation awards scholarships to young leaders
Six students have earned scholarships from the National Farmers Union Foundation.
• Madelyn Jennings of North Dakota earned the $2,000 Hubert K. & JoAnn Seymour scholarship.
• Amy Kyllo of Minnesota earned a $1,500 Stanley Moore scholarship.
• Darrin Williamson of Minnesota earned a $1,500 Stanley Moore scholarship.
• Shelby Reeser of Kansas earned a $1,500 Stanley Moore scholarship.
• Mary Vandenbosch of New York earned a $1,500 Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences scholarship.
• Kenndall Bennett of Louisiana earned a $1,500 Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences scholarship.
Applications for the 2022 scholarship awards open in December 2021. Visit www.NFU.org/education/scholarships for more information.
Students earn post-secondary scholarships
Twenty-eight Wisconsin FFA members from 23 chapters earned post-secondary scholarships from the Wisconsin FFA Foundation.
• Samantha Anhalt, Mishicot FFA -- Arnold and Katherine Cordes Endowment Scholarship
• Lindsey Augustine, Ellsworth FFA -- Harold and Geneva Beals Endowment Scholarship
• Cade Austin, Milton FFA -- Dean P. and Mary Elstad Gagnon Endowment Scholarship
• Claire Bangart, Marshfield FFA -- Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment Scholarship
• Carisa Cleven, Tomah FFA -- Louis M. Sasman of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison Endowment Scholarship
• Megan Culpitt, Cashton FFA -- Farmer Community Giving, Organic Valley Scholarship
• Cameron Guelig, New Holstein FFA -- Dr. Rick and Peggy Daluge Scholarship
• Sarah Hagenow, Rio FFA -- Keith Gundlach Scholarship
• Kelsey Henderson, Union Grove FFA -- Blain's Farm and Fleet Scholarship
• Kendra Jentz, River Ridge FFA -- Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship
• Brooke Kiefer, Slinger FFA -- Star Blends Scholarship
• Katelyn King, Lomira FFA -- Keith Gundlach Scholarship
• Regan Kramer, Wauzeka-Steuben FFA -- WI Rural Opportunities Foundation Scholarship
• Izzi Mason, Cashton FFA -- Farmer Community Giving, Organic Valley Scholarship
• Sydni Mell, DeForest FFA -- Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association Scholarship
• Tiffany Neuheisel, River Valley FFA -- GROWMARK Scholarship
• Natalie Ott, Berlin FFA -- Badger State Ethanol Scholarship
• Kayla Reed, Pulaski FFA -- Robert Wohlford Memorial Scholarship
• Natalie Roe, Monticello FFA -- Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship
• Jackson Schmidt, Marshfield FFA -- Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment Scholarship
• Joseph Schuh, Freedom FFA -- Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship
• Kylee Sebranek, River Valley FFA -- GROWMARK Scholarship
• Rainna Simone, Marshfield FFA -- Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment Scholarship
• Jenna Snortheim, Auburndale FFA -- Blain's Farm and Fleet Scholarship
• Sara Snortheim, Auburndale FFA -- Elstad Brothers Endowment Scholarship
• Benjamin Styer, Menomonie FFA -- WI Rural Opportunities Foundation Scholarship
• Tristan Wirkus, Stratford FFA -- Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship
• Cortney Zimmerman, Spencer FFA -- Chippewa Valley Bean Scholarship
Scholarships are awarded to seniors in high school or students currently enrolled in a university/technical college. They must be in good standing with the Wisconsin Association of FFA and also maintain an acceptable scholastic record. Visit www.wisconsinffafoundation.org for more information.