Future of Ag News

School innovation grants available
Compeer Financial, a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative based in the Upper Midwest, is partnering with the Rural Schools Collaborative to present the Rural Schools Innovation Grants program to support exemplary programs developed by rural schools during the pandemic. Grants of as much as $10,000 per school district are available through the one-time program. Rural public schools in Compeer Financial’ s 144-county territory in parts of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin are eligible to apply. A total of $150,000 is available for the grant program. Grant applications will be accepted through May 15. Visit www.compeer.com/giving-back for more information.
Site created for science-minded students
AgLab, a new science-education website operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service, is now "open for business" to student and educators alike.
AgLab builds on the past successes of its predecessor, Sci4Kids, in educating students about the critical intersect of science and agriculture in their daily lives, such as wrinkle-free cotton, edible coatings that keep apple slices from turning brown, a low-glycemic sweetener, DEET insecticide, and a bounty of new varieties of fruits and vegetables.
Geared toward kindergarten through 12th-grade students with an interest in food and science, AgLab offers a variety of content to promote a greater understanding of how agricultural research is helping meet the food, fiber, feed and fuel needs of a growing world population while also safeguarding the environment and natural resources.
Students considering career fields in science, technology, engineering and mathematics may be especially interested in AgLab's "20 for 30" offering. It profiles young researchers on the rise at the Agricultural Research Service — starting with Jaqueline Serrano, an entomologist who is with the agency's Temperate Tree Fruit and Vegetable Research Unit in Wapato, Washington.
AgLab features science-project ideas with the "Let's Get to Work" page, which offers a series of instruction-based experiments, including on food fluorescence, vitamin C content and soil erosion. Visit aglab.ars.usda.gov for more information.