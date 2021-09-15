Future of Ag News

Committee announces scholarship recipients
Three years after the Kewaunee County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days took place, the executive committee has announced a third group of students who will be receiving funds from the Second Half Scholarship Fund.
The scholarships are being awarded to any student beyond the first half of post-secondary education, in their third or fourth year of college, second year of a two-year program or in the second half of a program. Those awarded were to have graduated from high schools including Algoma, Denmark, Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco, Mishicot and Southern Door.
Students needed to meet certain requirements to apply, including them or someone from their immediate family must have been involved in Kewaunee County Farm Technology Days 2017 as a sponsor, volunteer or vendor. They also needed to have at least a 2.5 grade-point average and be currently enrolled in post-secondary education school or technical study.
Three students earned scholarships.
• Taylor Paye, a graduate of Luxemburg-Casco High School, is attending the University of Wisconsin-School of Veterinary Medicine.
• Jared Baudhuin, a graduate of Southern Door High School, is attending UW-Madison majoring in dairy science.
• Katie Koppel, a graduate of Mishicot High School, is attending UW-River Falls majoring in agriculture education.
A total of $6,000 was awarded in 2021; a total of $60,000 will be awarded throughout a 10-year period. Visit kewaunee.extension.wisc.edu/kewaunee-county-farm-technology-days-2017 for more information.
Youth fund awards scholarships
The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund has announced that two $500 scholarships have been awarded to Emilie Brose of Westby, Wisconsin, and to Tommy Jones of Viroqua, Wisconsin. The two are active Vernon County dairy youth that will be continuing their education and pursuing a career in the agricultural industry.
Brose has been an active member of 4-H, FFA and a member of the Westby High School Golf Team. She has served as secretary and is currently the vice-president of the Westby FFA Chapter. She has excelled in her 4-H dairy and horse projects both in the showing and judging arenas advancing to state several times. Brose was honored to receive Outstanding Achievement Awards in dairy judging, the county fair and was named the outstanding sophomore scholar. This fall Brose will be attending Iowa State University, where she will double-major in animal science and agricultural business.
Jones found his passion for the dairy industry by being involved in the Vernon County Jr. Dairy Club, the Wisconsin Holstein Association, 4-H and FFA. He has been an outstanding leader serving as president of his 4-H club, Viroqua FFA Chapter and the Vernon County Jr. Dairy group. In all three organizations he has also served in a multitude of other officer roles. Jones has enjoyed showing dairy cattle and is passionate about helping other dairy youth to have the same experiences. This fall Jones will attend Southwest Technical College and major in dairy farm operations/management or agricultural mechanics to pursue a future career in the dairy industry.
Young leader program recipients chosen
Eleven college students have been selected to participate in the Mid America CropLife Association Young Leader Scholarship Program.
• Micaela Fenton of Colorado State University has a major in soil and crop sciences and hopes to graduate in May 2022. Her internship will be with the Ditch and Reservoir Company Alliance.
• Laura Flandermeyer of Purdue University has a major in biological engineering with a minor in environmental and ecological engineering and plans to graduate in May 2022. She’ll be working at Corteva AgriScience, Integrated Field Sciences for her internship.
• Taylor Hartke of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale has a major in agricultural communications with a minor in agribusiness economics. She plans to graduate in May 2022. The Illinois Farm Bureau will be where she interns.
• James Chism of Iowa State University has a major in agricultural business with plans to graduate in May 2023. He will intern with Corteva AgriScience.
• Jenika Hazelbaker of Kansas State University has a double-major in agronomy and Spanish with a minor in global food systems leadership. She plans to graduate in May 2023. Her internship will take her to SureTech Labs.
• Amelia Hayden of the University of Minnesota has a major in agricultural education. Hayden will graduate in May 2022. Hayden will intern with Vivayic Inc.
• Kyle Schumacher of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has a major in agronomy with a minor in agricultural economics and plans to graduate in December 2022. He’ll be doing his internship with Pioneer.
• Forrest Hanson of North Dakota State University has a major in crop and weed science and will graduate in May 2022. Hanson is interning at Rock and Roll Agronomy LLC.
• Tyler Zimpfer of The Ohio State University has a major in agribusiness and applied economics with a minor in production agriculture and plans to graduate in May 2022. He’s interning with Valent.
• Dalton Howe of South Dakota State University has a major in agronomy with a minor in ag business. Howe will graduate in May 2022. He’ll be interning with Corteva.
• Tanner Oyen of the University of Wisconsin-Madison has a major in agronomy with a minor in business management. Oyen will graduate in May 2022. He’s interning with Helena Agri Enterprises.
It is the ninth year for the program, which is designed to expose future agriculturalists to the crop protection industry and potential career opportunities. Recipients receive financial compensation, additional training for finding a job plus the opportunity to network with association members.
The recipients’ educational focus is agriculture, and all are enrolled at one of the Land-Grant Universities in the Mid America CropLife Association region. They have secured summer internships related to agriculture, preferably within the crop protection industry.
After completing their summer internships, the scholarship recipients receive $2,000 scholarships to assist with their tuition expenses. Visit maca.org for more information.
Two students earn scholarships
Two students have earned scholarships from the Wisconsin National Farmers Organization.
• Adam Zee of Pittsville, Wisconsin, earned the first-place Steve Pavich and Frank Pries Memorial Scholarship. Zee plans to attend Iowa State University, where he will major in agricultural engineering. He plans to earn an undergraduate and graduate degree in agricultural engineering.
• Alisha Klemme of Plymouth, Wisconsin, earned the second-place scholarship. Klemme will be attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where she plans to major in animal science on the pre-veterinary track with a minor in business. She hopes to graduate with her master’s in veterinary science and hopes to build and own her own large animal veterinary practice.
The two $1,000 scholarships are awarded annually to a Wisconsin high school senior planning to major in agriculture at a college or university. Visit www.nationalfarmers.com for more information.
Students recognized for various achievements
The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association has recognized a number of students for various achievements.
Ten students were recognized as “Outstanding Sophomores.”
- Ryan Gehin of Baraboo, Wisconsin
- Sakar Gupta of Appleton, Wisconsin
- Lauren Lansing of La Crosse, Wisconsin
- Kalina Larsen of Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Lydia Larsen of Neenah, Wisconsin
- Tanner Oyen of Lancaster, Wisconsin
- Olivia Spaight of Waterford, Wisconsin
- McKenzie Trinko of Shawano, Wisconsin
- Olivia Van Hammond of Appleton, Wisconsin
- Alexis Wery of Brussels, Wisconsin
After receiving countless applications, the Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association scholarship committee narrowed its search for the top 10 Outstanding Sophomores through a rigorous prescreening process focused equally on academic achievement, campus involvement/leadership, community service and relevant experience. From there 26 students were selected to interview in front of a panel of three association members on Zoom. Ten final recipients were selected based on interview performance.
Eleven students were recognized for Farm and Industry Short Course awards.
Three Wisconsin students earned Outstanding Farm and Industry Short Course Student scholarships
- Steven Roets of Merrill earned a $1,000 scholarship.
- Leo Ehlen of Elkhorn earned a $500 scholarship.
- Jay Woodhouse of La Crosse earned a $500 scholarship.
One student, Leo Ehlen, earned the Activities and Leadership Award.
Seven Wisconsin students earned Academic Excellence awards for having the highest grade-point averages in the Farm and Industry Short Course program.
- Tyler Bramstedt of Howards Grove
- Madalyn Miller-Nielsen of Lake Mills
- Steven Roets of Merrill
- Casey Schuerman of Fort Atkinson
- Rachel Schumann of Barneveld
- Brian Wisowaty of Walworth
- Jay Woodhouse of La Crosse
Visit www.WALSAA.org for more information.
Educators receive grants
Two Wisconsin educators have earned grants from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program.
- Kyle Richmond with Friends of Silverwood Park in Edgerton earned a $4,000 grant for the project, "Silverwood Park's Sustainable Agriculture Summer School."
- Zachary Markhardt with Green Bay East High School in Green Bay earned a $1,478 grant for the project, "Hydroponic & Aquaponic Pergola: Classroom Inquiry Meets Local Food Needs."
The grants were awarded as part of the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program’s Youth Educator Program, which supports educators who seek to provide programming on sustainable agriculture for youth. Visit www.northcentralsare.org for more information.
Volunteer selected for national Hall of Fame
Nancy Kissel, a Wisconsin 4-H volunteer with more than 65 years of service has been selected to be inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame. Kissel is Wisconsin’s first volunteer selected for the honor.
Kissel started a 4-H community club, serving as 4-H general leader for 35 years, and many more years as 4-H project leader. Her expansive 4-H volunteer contributions include roles at the county, state and national levels. Kissel credits her 1970s part-time position as an urban expansion 4-H staff assistant, developing programs and organizing 4-H clubs for underserved urban and minority populations, with further developing her leadership skills. Visit 4-h-hof.com for more information.
Dairy cooperative awards students
FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative has awarded $14,250 in scholarships to 13 individuals.
- Dorissa DeNure of Argyle, Wisconsin
- Payton Erbsen of Lanark, Illinois
- Matthew Fischer of Owen, Wisconsin
- Lakin Getz of Savanna, Illinois
- Bridgett Hoffman of Brantwood, Wisconsin
- Melissa Mulderink of Dorchester, Wisconsin
- Genevieve Phillips of Medford, Wisconsin
- Ashlee Piskow of Granton, Wisconsin
- Laney Schmitt of Milladore, Wisconsin
- Joseph Schuh of Seymour, Wisconsin
- Brock Strassburg of Bowler, Wisconsin
- Gracie Walker of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
- Randall Winch of Fennimore, Wisconsin
Scholarship recipients were selected based on leadership, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, essay responses, and their future plans and career goals. All members of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative and their children attending four-year universities, two-year technical programs or short courses and high school seniors planning for postsecondary education were eligible to apply for the scholarships. Visit www.FarmFirstDairyCooperative.com for more information.
Scholarship recipients chosen
Seven students have earned scholarships from the Jefferson County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Executive Committee.
- Jax Bound is attending the University of Georgia and majoring in biological sciences.
- Jason Gruenwald is attending Fox Valley Technical College and majoring in farm operation.
- Ethan Heagney is attending Southwest Wisconsin Technical College and majoring in agribusiness science & technology -- agronomy.
- Elizabeth Katzman is attending Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and majoring in entrepreneurship with an eye on a career in the agricultural industry.
- Lauren Marks is attending Iowa State University and majoring in agricultural business.
- Lashawna Vogel is attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and majoring in agricultural business.
- Alice Zerneke is attending Northcentral Technical College and majoring in vet science.
The scholarships are awarded to any high school senior attending a technical college or four-year university in an agricultural field. An amount of $8,500 was awarded in 2021. Additional scholarships will be awarded during the next three years. Total scholarships during the five years will be $50,000. Email kbroedlow@jeffersoncountywi.gov for more information.
Vet students earn scholarships
Fifty-four veterinary students from around the world have received scholarships through the Merck Animal Health Veterinary Student Scholarship Program.
Three of those students were from the University of Wisconsin.
- Morgan Falk
- Alexis Payette
- Alexis Urrea
Award recipients were selected based on academic excellence, financial need, leadership and area of interest within the profession. Visit www.merck-animal-health.com for more information.
Five seniors earn scholarships
Vita Plus Loyal and Vita Plus Kennan selected five high school seniors as recipients of the 2021 “Our Future is Agriculture” scholarships.
- Jesse Groell of Osseo-Fairchild High School
- Ashlee Piskow of Granton High School
- Andrew Morrow of Greenwood High School
- Sara Snortheim of Auburndale High School
- Rebecca Poetzl of Chequamegon High School.
The program recognizes deserving students with long-term career interests in agriculture. Students must plan to enroll in an accredited vocational/technical institute, community college, or four-year college or university that offers an academic major in an agriculture-related field. The $500 scholarship may be applied toward tuition, room and board, or other expenses. Visit www.vitaplus.com for more information.
Wisconsin students compete in beef challenge
Students across the state were tested their culinary skills by crafting and submitting original recipes as part of the Beef Chopped Challenge hosted by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Education Foundation’s ProStart program, with the support of the Wisconsin Beef Council.
There were 36 entries from individuals and groups. The winning entry submitted by four students from Franklin High School was Carne Asada Tacos. Thorp High School took second with Cheeseburger Stuffed Meatballs. Placing third was Waterford Union High School with Homemade Grape Jelly Meatballs. Those top-three winning entries won gift cards to Culver’s and Kwik Trip, both Wisconsin-based companies that offer beef products for students to purchase. Submissions were judged on a 30-point scale that included 10 points for creativity and originality, 10 points for organization and structure of recipe, and 10 points for presentation.
ProStart is a nationwide, two-year program for high school students that develops the best and brightest talent into tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice industry. Visit www.beeftips.com for more information.
Youth wins essay contest
Elli Rettler, then a fourth-grade student from Plainfield, Wisconsin, won the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom essay contest.
Fourth and fifth graders throughout the state participate in the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom essay contest each year. A total of 1,461 students wrote essays for this year’s essay contest. The 2020-2021 Wisconsin Essay Contest topic was, “How have Wisconsin soybean farmers fueled Wisconsin’s economy?” The topic was based off of the 2021 Book of the Year entitled: "Full of Beans- Henry Ford Grows a Car," written by Peggy Thomas.
There were nine district winners, who each received a prize package including a plaque, books about soybeans, Culver's gift card, Agriculture Fast Match game, trivia cards and “I Love Soybean” mugs.
• District 1 – Grace Hying, fifth grade, North Cape School in Franksville
• District 2 – Bentley Johnson, fourth grade, Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville
• District 3 – Grace Varo, fifth grade, Seneca Elementary School in Seneca
• District 4 – Devin Herricks, fourth grade, Cashton Elementary in Cashton
• District 5 – Elli Rettler, fourth grade, Tri-County Elementary in Plainfield
• District 6 – Madalyn Novak, fourth grade, Divine Savior Catholic School in Kiel
• District 7 – Lauryn Peters, fifth grade, St. Thomas Aquinas Academy in Peshtigo
• District 8 – Shelby Yates, fifth grade, Washington Elementary School in Merrill
• District 9 – Gracie Benson, fifth grade, Ladysmith Elementary School in Ladysmith
Visit www.wisagclassroom.org for more information.
Scholarships awarded to students
Five students have earned $1,000 scholarships from the Red Angus Association of America’s Junior Activities Committee.
• Emma Ahrendsen of Sioux Rapids, Iowa, was a graduating senior at Sioux Central Community School where she was involved in FFA, 4-H, National Honor Society, cheerleading and the Junior Red Angus Association at the state and national levels. The Red Angus breed has influenced her career path in which she plans to pursue agriculture communications.
• Mia Gibson of Elgin, Iowa, was a freshman at Des Moines Area Community College majoring in agribusiness. After college she plans on continuing to raise Red Angus cattle and eventually take over the family farm.
• Chastain Spiller of Elbert, Colorado, will be attending Texas A&M University to study animal science and ag journalism. She hopes to use her writing skills to educate the public on agriculture.
• Mitchell VanderWal of Mellette, South Dakota, was a graduating senior of Northwestern High School.
• Tiffany Watkins of Dade City, Florida, is currently studying livestock production at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia.
One student earned a $500 Dee Sonstegard Memorial Scholarship.
• Ali Merritt of Sidney, Montana, was a graduating senior at Sidney High School. She plans to further her education and earn a degree in animal science livestock management and work in beef genetics.
To advance its mission of equipping and preparing its young members to be leaders, innovators, stewards and advocates of the Red Angus breed and the beef business, the Red Angus Association of America Junior Activities committee annually awards scholarships to young men and women involved in agriculture. Visit www.RedAngus.org for more information.
Two students earn academic scholarships
Grant Buwalda and Wyatt Dietsche each earned a $1,000 scholarship to assist in their post-secondary education from Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative.
Buwalda helps on his family’s farm, Buwalda Cottonwood Farms LLC, near Waupun, Wisconsin. Currently a student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, he will be entering his junior year in the fall and is studying agricultural business management with a minor in agricultural engineering technologies.
Dietsche recently graduated from Loyal High School in Loyal, Wisconsin, and is planning to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to study business administration.
Students competing for the scholarships were judged on academic achievement, leadership and participation in school and community activities, academic honors, goals and aspirations, recommendations and work experience. Visit www.voiceofmilk.com for more information.
Outreach effort catered toward youth
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently launched an outreach effort specifically aimed at helping youth and student poultry owners learn about and practice good biosecurity. The new effort is called #FlockDefender.
Youth are the future of the nation’s poultry farming and industry. The #FlockDefender outreach program shares the agency’s existing “Defend the Flock” message that encourages and prepares all poultry owners to implement diligent biosecurity practices with future and aspiring growers. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service provides youth, students, and their leaders and teachers with many electronic resources they can use during meetings, classes and when caring for their flocks. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is also encouraging those young poultry enthusiasts to share photos of their poultry or biosecurity practices. Visit www.aphis.usda.gov/animalhealth/defendtheflock for more information.
Wisconsin FFA chapters receive grants
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation announced seven recipients of the 2021 Chapter Grants, totaling $7,200.
• Auburndale FFA earned an AgCountry Farm Credit Services chapter grant to outfit their new meat/food processing lab, which will not only teach the students new skills, but it will also allow the program to have a seamless partnership with their food service staff.
• Granton FFA earned an AgCountry Farm Credit Services chapter grant to expand learning opportunities for all students by building a large animal-learning lab.
• Adams-Friendship FFA and Wisconsin Dells FFA both earned Burton H. Morris estate grants to outfit their programs with much-needed equipment to expand their agriculture programs.
• Luck FFA and Amery FFA both earned a Wisconsin FFA Convention Chapter grant to help members attend a future Wisconsin FFA Convention.
• Riverdale FFA earned a Food for America grant to add a raised-garden opportunity, introducing students to plant-based food production.
The long-thriving program continues to support Wisconsin Association of FFA chapter activities that enrich and better their members and communities. Visit www.wisconsinffafoundation.org for more information.
Women earn scholarships
Four Illinois women earned scholarships from the Women Changing the Face of Agriculture project of the Illinois Agri-Women.
• Hannah Spangler of Avon earned the $1,500 Illinois Agri-Women Helen Henert Agriculture Education Scholarship. Spangler is a rising senior at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign studying agricultural education.
• Gracie Murphy of Macomb earned a $1,000 Women Changing the Face of Agriculture Agent of Change Scholarship. Murphy is a graduating senior of Macomb Senior High School. This fall she will be pursuing a degree in agricultural education at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
• Emma Freebairn of Serena earned a $1,000 Women Changing the Face of Agriculture Agent of Change Scholarship. After finishing her associate degree at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Freebairn plans on transferring to a university to pursue a degree in either agricultural leadership or communications.
• Abigayle Endress of Pearl City earned a $1,000 Women Changing the Face of Agriculture Agent of Change Scholarship. Endress is pursuing a Juris Doctor degree with a Food and Agricultural Law Certificate at Drake University Law School in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Illinois Agri-Women organization supports the agriculture industry, works for legislation to support and preserve family farms, communicates with other agriculture organizations, and strives to educate the public and promote agricultural awareness. Visit www.IllinoisAgriwomen.org for more information.
Students earn scholarships from foundation
Fifteen agriculture students have been selected as the fifth class of recipients of the GROWMARK Foundation scholarship.
• Madeline Altherr, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, is studying animal science at Wilmington College.
• Mikara Anderson, of Three Springs, Pennsylvania, is studying animal science at the Pennsylvania State University.
• Grace Bjustrom, of Eldridge, Iowa, is studying agricultural engineering at the Iowa State University.
• Christopher Burch, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, is studying environmental biology at Hood College.
• Caden Cockburn, of Johnston City, Illinois, is studying animal science and agribusiness economics at John A. Logan College.
• Danika Gordon, of Whitewood, South Dakota, is studying agribusiness at South Dakota State University.
• Kathryn Grant, of Carrollton, Missouri, is studying agricultural communications at Missouri State University.
• Sheridan Hank, of Aledo, Illinois, is studying agricultural business at Lake Land College.
• Julia Heller, of Champaign, Illinois, is studying animal sciences at the University of Illinois.
• Ellie Kidwell, of Walhonding, Ohio, is studying animal sciences and industry at Kansas State University.
• Clayton Loyd, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, is studying agricultural engineering at Iowa State University.
• Grant Norfleet, of Mexico, Missouri, is studying agricultural education – communication and leadership at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
• Avery Plote, of Leland, Illinois, is studying agricultural leadership, education, and communications at the University of Illinois.
• Jenna Spangler, of Marietta, Illinois, is studying hospitality management at the University of Illinois.
• Lauren Thompson, of Woodville, Wisconsin, is studying animal science and industry at Kansas State University.
More than 180 students from across the United States and Ontario, Canada, applied for the award. Applications were evaluated by a panel of agribusiness professionals, and the funds are available for the fall 2021 semester. Visit www.growmark.com for more information.
Foundation awards scholarships to young leaders
Six students have earned scholarships from the National Farmers Union Foundation.
• Madelyn Jennings of North Dakota earned the $2,000 Hubert K. & JoAnn Seymour scholarship.
• Amy Kyllo of Minnesota earned a $1,500 Stanley Moore scholarship.
• Darrin Williamson of Minnesota earned a $1,500 Stanley Moore scholarship.
• Shelby Reeser of Kansas earned a $1,500 Stanley Moore scholarship.
• Mary Vandenbosch of New York earned a $1,500 Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences scholarship.
• Kenndall Bennett of Louisiana earned a $1,500 Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences scholarship.
Applications for the 2022 scholarship awards open in December 2021. Visit www.NFU.org/education/scholarships for more information.
Students earn post-secondary scholarships
Twenty-eight Wisconsin FFA members from 23 chapters earned post-secondary scholarships from the Wisconsin FFA Foundation.
• Samantha Anhalt, Mishicot FFA -- Arnold and Katherine Cordes Endowment Scholarship
• Lindsey Augustine, Ellsworth FFA -- Harold and Geneva Beals Endowment Scholarship
• Cade Austin, Milton FFA -- Dean P. and Mary Elstad Gagnon Endowment Scholarship
• Claire Bangart, Marshfield FFA -- Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment Scholarship
• Carisa Cleven, Tomah FFA -- Louis M. Sasman of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison Endowment Scholarship
• Megan Culpitt, Cashton FFA -- Farmer Community Giving, Organic Valley Scholarship
• Cameron Guelig, New Holstein FFA -- Dr. Rick and Peggy Daluge Scholarship
• Sarah Hagenow, Rio FFA -- Keith Gundlach Scholarship
• Kelsey Henderson, Union Grove FFA -- Blain's Farm and Fleet Scholarship
• Kendra Jentz, River Ridge FFA -- Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship
• Brooke Kiefer, Slinger FFA -- Star Blends Scholarship
• Katelyn King, Lomira FFA -- Keith Gundlach Scholarship
• Regan Kramer, Wauzeka-Steuben FFA -- WI Rural Opportunities Foundation Scholarship
• Izzi Mason, Cashton FFA -- Farmer Community Giving, Organic Valley Scholarship
• Sydni Mell, DeForest FFA -- Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association Scholarship
• Tiffany Neuheisel, River Valley FFA -- GROWMARK Scholarship
• Natalie Ott, Berlin FFA -- Badger State Ethanol Scholarship
• Kayla Reed, Pulaski FFA -- Robert Wohlford Memorial Scholarship
• Natalie Roe, Monticello FFA -- Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship
• Jackson Schmidt, Marshfield FFA -- Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment Scholarship
• Joseph Schuh, Freedom FFA -- Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship
• Kylee Sebranek, River Valley FFA -- GROWMARK Scholarship
• Rainna Simone, Marshfield FFA -- Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment Scholarship
• Jenna Snortheim, Auburndale FFA -- Blain's Farm and Fleet Scholarship
• Sara Snortheim, Auburndale FFA -- Elstad Brothers Endowment Scholarship
• Benjamin Styer, Menomonie FFA -- WI Rural Opportunities Foundation Scholarship
• Tristan Wirkus, Stratford FFA -- Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship
• Cortney Zimmerman, Spencer FFA -- Chippewa Valley Bean Scholarship
Scholarships are awarded to seniors in high school or students currently enrolled in a university/technical college. They must be in good standing with the Wisconsin Association of FFA and also maintain an acceptable scholastic record. Visit www.wisconsinffafoundation.org for more information.