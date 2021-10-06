Future of Ag News

Students earn scholarships from foundation
Fifteen agriculture students have been selected as the fifth class of recipients of the GROWMARK Foundation scholarship.
• Madeline Altherr, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, is studying animal science at Wilmington College.
• Mikara Anderson, of Three Springs, Pennsylvania, is studying animal science at the Pennsylvania State University.
• Grace Bjustrom, of Eldridge, Iowa, is studying agricultural engineering at the Iowa State University.
• Christopher Burch, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, is studying environmental biology at Hood College.
• Caden Cockburn, of Johnston City, Illinois, is studying animal science and agribusiness economics at John A. Logan College.
• Danika Gordon, of Whitewood, South Dakota, is studying agribusiness at South Dakota State University.
• Kathryn Grant, of Carrollton, Missouri, is studying agricultural communications at Missouri State University.
• Sheridan Hank, of Aledo, Illinois, is studying agricultural business at Lake Land College.
• Julia Heller, of Champaign, Illinois, is studying animal sciences at the University of Illinois.
• Ellie Kidwell, of Walhonding, Ohio, is studying animal sciences and industry at Kansas State University.
• Clayton Loyd, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, is studying agricultural engineering at Iowa State University.
• Grant Norfleet, of Mexico, Missouri, is studying agricultural education – communication and leadership at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
• Avery Plote, of Leland, Illinois, is studying agricultural leadership, education, and communications at the University of Illinois.
• Jenna Spangler, of Marietta, Illinois, is studying hospitality management at the University of Illinois.
• Lauren Thompson, of Woodville, Wisconsin, is studying animal science and industry at Kansas State University.
More than 180 students from across the United States and Ontario, Canada, applied for the award. Applications were evaluated by a panel of agribusiness professionals, and the funds are available for the fall 2021 semester. Visit www.growmark.com for more information.
Foundation awards scholarships to young leaders
Six students have earned scholarships from the National Farmers Union Foundation.
• Madelyn Jennings of North Dakota earned the $2,000 Hubert K. & JoAnn Seymour scholarship.
• Amy Kyllo of Minnesota earned a $1,500 Stanley Moore scholarship.
• Darrin Williamson of Minnesota earned a $1,500 Stanley Moore scholarship.
• Shelby Reeser of Kansas earned a $1,500 Stanley Moore scholarship.
• Mary Vandenbosch of New York earned a $1,500 Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences scholarship.
• Kenndall Bennett of Louisiana earned a $1,500 Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences scholarship.
Applications for the 2022 scholarship awards open in December 2021. Visit www.NFU.org/education/scholarships for more information.
Students earn post-secondary scholarships
Twenty-eight Wisconsin FFA members from 23 chapters earned post-secondary scholarships from the Wisconsin FFA Foundation.
• Samantha Anhalt, Mishicot FFA -- Arnold and Katherine Cordes Endowment Scholarship
• Lindsey Augustine, Ellsworth FFA -- Harold and Geneva Beals Endowment Scholarship
• Cade Austin, Milton FFA -- Dean P. and Mary Elstad Gagnon Endowment Scholarship
• Claire Bangart, Marshfield FFA -- Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment Scholarship
• Carisa Cleven, Tomah FFA -- Louis M. Sasman of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison Endowment Scholarship
• Megan Culpitt, Cashton FFA -- Farmer Community Giving, Organic Valley Scholarship
• Cameron Guelig, New Holstein FFA -- Dr. Rick and Peggy Daluge Scholarship
• Sarah Hagenow, Rio FFA -- Keith Gundlach Scholarship
• Kelsey Henderson, Union Grove FFA -- Blain's Farm and Fleet Scholarship
• Kendra Jentz, River Ridge FFA -- Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship
• Brooke Kiefer, Slinger FFA -- Star Blends Scholarship
• Katelyn King, Lomira FFA -- Keith Gundlach Scholarship
• Regan Kramer, Wauzeka-Steuben FFA -- WI Rural Opportunities Foundation Scholarship
• Izzi Mason, Cashton FFA -- Farmer Community Giving, Organic Valley Scholarship
• Sydni Mell, DeForest FFA -- Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association Scholarship
• Tiffany Neuheisel, River Valley FFA -- GROWMARK Scholarship
• Natalie Ott, Berlin FFA -- Badger State Ethanol Scholarship
• Kayla Reed, Pulaski FFA -- Robert Wohlford Memorial Scholarship
• Natalie Roe, Monticello FFA -- Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship
• Jackson Schmidt, Marshfield FFA -- Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment Scholarship
• Joseph Schuh, Freedom FFA -- Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship
• Kylee Sebranek, River Valley FFA -- GROWMARK Scholarship
• Rainna Simone, Marshfield FFA -- Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment Scholarship
• Jenna Snortheim, Auburndale FFA -- Blain's Farm and Fleet Scholarship
• Sara Snortheim, Auburndale FFA -- Elstad Brothers Endowment Scholarship
• Benjamin Styer, Menomonie FFA -- WI Rural Opportunities Foundation Scholarship
• Tristan Wirkus, Stratford FFA -- Wisconsin Agri-Business Association Scholarship
• Cortney Zimmerman, Spencer FFA -- Chippewa Valley Bean Scholarship
Scholarships are awarded to seniors in high school or students currently enrolled in a university/technical college. They must be in good standing with the Wisconsin Association of FFA and also maintain an acceptable scholastic record. Visit www.wisconsinffafoundation.org for more information.