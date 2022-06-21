Gamble on fossil fuels fails

OPINION Editor’s note: António Guterres addressed June 17 the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in Washington, D.C., convened by the United States top climate envoy, John Kerry, and hosted by President Joe Biden. The meeting included countries representing 80 percent of global gross domestic product, population and greenhouse-gas emissions, according to the White House.
G20 leading economies need to dismantle coal infrastructure, with a full phase-out by 2030 for Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries and 2040 for all others. Renewable energy is the peace plan of the 21st century. I call on fossil-fuel finance to be abandoned wholesale, in favor of the green alternative. And I call on all financial actors to abandon fossil-fuel finance and invest in renewable energy. New funding from governments for fossil-fuel exploration or production is simply delusional. It would only further feed the scourge of war, pollution and climate catastrophe. The only true path to energy security, stable power prices, prosperity and a livable planet lies in abandoning polluting fossil fuels, especially coal, and accelerating the renewables-based energy transition.
The window to prevent the worst impacts of the climate crisis is closing fast. To keep the 1.5-degree goal of limiting global warming within reach, emissions must be cut by 45 percent by 2030, with net zero emissions by 2050. But current national commitments will lead to an increase by almost 14 per cent this decade. Energy-related carbon-dioxide emissions grew 6 percent just this past year, when they should be falling.
Let me be blunt. Most national climate pledges are simply not good enough. This is not just my view. Science and public opinion are giving timid climate policies a giant fail mark. We are witnessing a historic and dangerous disconnect – science and citizens are demanding ambitious and transformative climate action. Meanwhile many governments are dragging their feet. Grave consequences will be the result, with almost half the world’s population already in the danger zone.
And at a time when we should all come together in the fight for our lives, senseless wars are tearing us apart. The energy crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine has seen a perilous doubling down on fossil fuels by the major economies. The war has reinforced an abject lesson – our energy mix is broken.
The paradox is that cheaper, fairer and more-reliable energy options should have been developed sooner, and faster, including wind and solar. Had we invested massively in renewable energy in the past, we would not be so dramatically at the mercy of the instability of fossil-fuel markets.”
Solar energy and batteries have decreased in price by 85 percent during the past decade, while wind power has become 55 percent cheaper. On the other hand oil and gas have reached record price levels. And investment in renewables creates three times more jobs than fossil fuels.
To counter the current new economic shocks, I reiterate my five-point plan for action on renewable energy.
• First, make renewable-energy technology a global public good, including removing intellectual property barriers to sharing technology.
• Second, improve global access to supply chains for renewable-energy-technology components and raw materials.
• Third, reform the red tape that’s holding back the renewable-production revolution.
• Fourth, shift energy subsidies from fossil fuels to renewable energy, while addressing the potential consequences for the most vulnerable.
• And fifth, triple investments in renewables.
The current global economic paradigm of infinite growth based on using up a finite amount of resources such as fossil fuels will only deliver a permanent triple whammy of inflation, climate chaos and conflict.
The growth solution is clear. We have infinite resources at our disposal when it comes to energy needs. Wind, sun and tides never run out. If we can successfully replace finite, polluting fossil fuels with infinite renewable resources, we can make the energy equation add up.
Stable prices and sustainable growth are attainable if renewable energy sources are prioritized. Furthermore they help reduce carbon emissions and support energy security. The time for hedging bets has ended. The world has gambled on fossil fuels and lost.
Nothing could be clearer than the danger of current fossil-fuel expansion. Even in the short-term, it doesn’t make political or economic sense. Yet we seem trapped in a world where fossil-fuel producers and financiers have humanity by the throat.
For decades many in the fossil-fuel industry has invested heavily in pseudo-science and public relations – with a false narrative to minimize their responsibility for climate change and undermine ambitious climate policies. I liken the immensely profitable fossil-fuel industry with the scandalous tactics of Big Tobacco during the mid-20th century.
Switching to renewable energy could prevent 4 million to 7 million deaths from air pollution annually worldwide. Like tobacco interests, fossil-fuel interests and their financial accomplices must not escape responsibility. The argument of putting climate action aside to deal with domestic problems also rings hollow.
Earlier investment in renewables would have avoid the current predicament following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the huge increase in volatile oil and gas prices worldwide. So let’s ensure the war in Ukraine is not used to increase that dependency. The current most pressing domestic problems – like inflation and gas prices – are themselves climate and fossil-fuel problems.
The climate crisis is our No. 1 emergency. Governments must end the age of fossil fuels. The renewables revolution starts now.
António Guterres is the Secretary-General of the United Nations.