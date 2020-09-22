Decades from now observers will reflect on key statistics such as unemployment and the gross domestic product, and note how numerous conditions in 2020 hit unfavorable records. In a year full of extremes this week’s post reviews what we consider to be the most interesting and insightful chart of 2020 – U.S. gasoline consumption.
U.S. gasoline consumption crashes
Each week the U.S. Energy Information Administration reports the amount of motor gasoline supplied. The measure is informally referred to as “gasoline consumption” because it’s an implied measure of consumption.
Figure 1 shows the weekly data for 2020 in yellow, along with the five-year weekly range in blue and the five-year weekly average in gray. Off to a strong start, weekly gasoline consumption during the week of March 13 was 9.7 million barrels per day – a record level of activity that week. But the wheels quickly came off as the pandemic spread and social-distancing measures went into effect. Within three weeks implied gasoline consumption decreased to 5 million barrels per day, the least level of activity for that week in 29 years.
Consumption began to recover in late April before stalling at about 8.7 million barrels per day in late June and July.
Gasoline consumption relevant in 2020
While versions of Figure 1 have been widely circulated in recent months, it’s essential to consider why the data are relevant.
- The data are timely and robust. There aren’t many publicly available economy-wide data series reported weekly since 1991. Additionally the data are reported within a few days of the week ending.
- The nature of the pandemic and social distancing makes weekly gasoline consumption a valuable proxy measure of economic and social activity.
- Gasoline-consumption data is relevant to ethanol blending, ethanol production and corn usage. Ethanol can only be blended into the gallons of gasoline consumed.
- There aren’t a lot of weekly data series that provide insights into the U.S. economy and usage of corn.
We learn about reality
Throughout the spring there were many hopes of a V-shaped recovery and pent-up demand headed into late summer. With that in mind the Ag Forecast Network posted two questions about the recovery in gasoline consumption.
- What is the probability of weekly gasoline consumption exceeding 9 million barrels per day before the end of August? That represented a return to something approaching normal.
- Will gasoline consumption experience an increase from pent-up demand and will consumption exceed 10 million barrels per day?
Figure 2 plots the consensus average of users for those two questions. From Figure 1 we can see that gasoline consumption did exceed 9 million barrels per day in mid-August. But that observation was a bit of an anomaly as consumption retreated in the subsequent weeks. It’s an “always learning” moment for users because the outcome was heavily impacted by the luck of a single observation late in the forecast period.
We learned the much-hoped-for V-shape recovery has failed to materialize. We learned gasoline consumption has mostly stabilized at about 8.7 million barrels per day since June. And we learned the gasoline-related headwind for ethanol and corn usage will continue into the 2020-2021 marketing year.
Consider 2020 impacts
There are two additional graphs to consider the current gasoline-consumption situation.
Figure 3 shows the annual average of weekly supplied gasoline since 1993. For 2020 weekly implied consumption has averaged 8.1 million barrels per day, well less than the 9.3 million barrels per day observed in 2018 and 2019. Additionally the last time weekly consumption was at 8 million barrels per day was in 1997.
Figure 4 shows that gasoline consumption in recent weeks has been equal to almost 90 percent of the five-year average. More specifically, the average for the past four weeks was 92 percent.
Wrapping it Up
Given the extent of social distancing, weekly implied gasoline consumption has been an insightful metric. In addition to a proxy measure of economic and social activity, the measure also provides insights into the ethanol-production and corn-usage unknowns in agriculture.
Consumption has recovered significantly from the March numbers but the recovery has been stalled at about 90 percent of the five-year average. That leads to three implications.
- The V-Shaped economic recovery did not materialize.
- Economic and social activity remain sluggish.
- The 2020-2021 corn-marketing year will be impacted in some manner by reduced gasoline consumption and associated ethanol usage.
The worst may very well be behind us but it’s an open question about how gasoline consumption – and the economic recovery – will unfold during the next 12 to 18 months. As seen in Figure 3, the previous economic contraction – The Great Recession – corresponded with a multi-year contraction in U.S. gasoline consumption.
Stay curious, my friends.