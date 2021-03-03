Gen-Xers, sharing important to ag future

OPINION I’d like to offer a rebuttal to what I feel was a short-sighted and inaccurate letter to the editor recently published. I’m quite disappointed that it undercuts so many of the great articles in the Agri-View that highlight the successes of young farmers promoting soil-health practices.
One of the comments made was, “They say in life ‘you control how you’re going to let other people treat you.’ Well I’m tired of being treated as if I need to be instructed by a group of gen-Xers who while growing up spent their weekends at the mall and then obtaining a subsidized education at a liberal college funded by the very businesses they seek to destroy.”
I’m a fifth-generation farmer – making me also a gen-Xer. I may have spent some of my weekends at the mall – who didn’t; it was the 1990s – but I also cleaned maternity pens as well as chucked and stacked hay bales. I went on to an education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to earn degrees in agronomy, soils and environmental science, where I was in the Agroecology Master’s Program. I brought my education back to my home farm. Isn’t that the goal of keeping agriculture going for future generations?
The gen-Xers are the next generation of farmers in this community and state. We are some of the most passionate about preserving family agriculture and the family farm because we’ve seen the trends of the past 20 years. There were 500-plus farms lost this past year, along with 818 in 2019. Wisconsin leads the nation in farm bankruptcies. We are critical to keeping farming in families and on the landscape, and we’re a hard-working bunch.
I did agree with the statement that “farmers and ranchers engaged in earn-a-living production agriculture represent probably the most self-evaluating, self-improving industry in America. Knowledge is a collection of life’s experiences; teaching is sharing those experiences with others. Farmers have learned through tens of thousands of real-life successes and failures what works under different situations and environments. And unlike normal corporate trade secrets, they’re anxious to share those experiences – most importantly amongst themselves – and with others who express an interest.”
Farmer-to-Farmer networks are growing in the state through promotion and partnerships with farmer-led watershed groups and Grazier networks. They are such a powerful tool to share information and experiences with regard to practices. Those farmers with “skin-in-the-game” offer the best base of knowledge. As a grazing-network coordinator I will often say, “Our greatest resource is each other.” The goal of those groups and meetings isn’t telling folks how they must farm. It’s presenting practices and different ways to view the soil and systems. If a farmer isn’t open to listening to perhaps-more-improved practices, that’s fine.
I’m also participating and representing our state at the national level in some of the climate-change and carbon-markets conversations. I don’t see carbon markets and credits as the silver bullet, but again it depends on the individual farmer if he or she would like to participate. The beneficial practices that promote ecosystem services shouldn’t be undercut by the flaws of a new and imperfect market.
I will say I support all farmers and enjoy talking to all farmers, even if their practices differ from mine. The author of that article and I live in the same county, where I also serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency County Committee. I’d love to meet and invite him to talk with the other young farmers in our area, those of us working really hard every day to farm in ways that improve the soil, water and bottom lines of our operations.
My life’s passion and work is basically talking farming with farmers and others in the community. With all the roles I have, my proudest is and will always be to say that “I’m a farmer.”
Rachel Bouressa
New London, Wisconsin
Rachel Bouressa raises grass-fed beef cattle on the Bouressa Family Farm. She’s a Grazing Specialist with Golden Sands Resource Conservation & Development. She maintains leadership roles within the agricultural community including vice-president for GrassWorks Inc, co-coordinator for the Central Wisconsin Graziers’ Network, president of her local Farmers Union chapter, a member of the Farm Service Agency County Committee and an FFA Alumni member. She was recently appointed to represent Wisconsin on the National Farmers Union Climate Change Policy Advisory Panel.