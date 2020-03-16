A recent study of Gen Z and Millennial farmers and consumers revealed they want more influence about how food is grown, sold and consumed. Respondents also indicated their interest in securing financial and environmental sustainability of farms. Commissioned by Corteva Agriscience the study examined views from Gen Z and Millennial farmers and consumers in the United States, Brazil, China, France and Russia. There are several key findings from the study.
Respondents address protecting food's future
- Eighty-nine percent of surveyed consumers and 73 percent of surveyed farmers expressed concern the world population won’t have enough food for its nutritional needs by 2040.
- Ninety percent or more of farmers and consumers agree everyone needs to compromise to secure the future of food.
- More than 80 percent of young farmers and consumers said they’re willing to take personal responsibility for helping address the challenges of food and farming.
Respondents acknowledge farming challenges
- Eighty percent of surveyed consumers and 81 percent of surveyed farmers agree it will be difficult for farmers to make a living in the future.
- Ninety percent agree farmers will need to adopt innovative technologies and methods to address challenges to food and farming.
Respondents want voices heard
- Ninety-three percent of both consumers and farmers said they need a louder voice as it relates to securing the future of food and farming.
- Ninety-four percent of consumers and 80 percent of farmers have opinions about what food should be produced. They added that large wholesalers, food-input suppliers and food-manufacturing companies have greater influence than they do concerning how food is grown, sold and consumed.
Respondents agree climate changing
- Ninety-five percent of farmers and 97 percent of consumers said they believe the climate is changing and that it will negatively affect the global food supply in the next 20 years. That’s with the exception of young farmers and consumers in the United States where less than half of the respondents said they feel this way.
- More than 90 percent of both farmers and consumers want to live in a world where no one must choose between the environment and having enough to eat. Both groups said they want to join forces to find ways in which both farming and consumption can change to have less negative effects on climate.
“Farmers and consumers often are portrayed as two parties at opposite ends of the global food system,” said Dana Bolden, senior vice-president of external affairs and sustainability at Corteva Agriscience. “The study’s findings reveal a different picture of young farmers and consumers wanting to meet in the middle and define ways to solve some of biggest issues in the future of farming and food. Finding common ground is essential. We’re committed to exploring ways where Corteva can help cultivate the kinds of conversations between the next generation of farmers and consumers that are needed to bring about timely solutions.”
Next-generation farmers participating in the study were defined as 16- to 38-year-old decision-makers on farms. Next-generation consumers were defined as 16- to 38-year-old non-farmers. The survey was conducted among a minimum of 100 farmers and 500 consumers per country for a total of more than 3,000 respondents. The study was conducted by Kantar, a data and consultancy company. Visit corteva.com and search for "Future of Food and Farming" for more information.