Gene-editing framework supported

OPINION The Biotechnology Innovation Organization is now supporting the “Framework for Responsible Use of Gene Editing in Agriculture,” according to The Coalition for Responsible Gene Editing in Agriculture. The coalition is administered by The Center for Food Integrity.
The framework was developed by a multi-stakeholder coalition that included representatives from food companies, academia, civil society, technology developers, farmers and related associations. It outlines a set of principles and commitments that organizations voluntarily follow to demonstrate their willingness to be transparent about their use of gene editing and desired outcomes that benefit the food system, environment and society as a whole.
The Biotechnology Innovation Organization represents 1,000 members in a biotech ecosystem. Its central mission is to advance public policy that supports a wide range of companies and academic-research centers that are working to apply biology and technology in the energy, agricultural, manufacturing and health sectors to improve the lives of people and the health of the planet.
“(The Biotechnology Innovation Organization) believes that innovation flourishes when science and consumer values are aligned and complement one another,” said Sarah Gallo, vice-president of agriculture and environment. “This framework establishes a process to examine meaningful criteria in an objective, predictable and consistent way – characteristics that are important to technology developers as well as stakeholders looking to endorse innovation in product development.”
Other industry leaders have publicly endorsed the framework – including Cargill Inc., Costco Wholesale, The Food Industry Association, Genus PLC, PepsiCo and Tropic Biosciences. They acknowledge the value the framework provides to consumers and stakeholders throughout the agricultural and food-supply chains.
The Coalition for Responsible Gene Editing in Agriculture appreciates the continued support from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization as well as other agricultural and food-industry leaders who share our commitment to transparency and open dialogue to build trust in gene-editing technology. Gene editing has tremendous potential to benefit our entire food production system from the farmer to the consumer. (But) those benefits will only be realized if consumers trust that the resulting products are safe. They need to understand how using gene-editing technology helps achieve goals that align with broader social goals like producing the food we need with less environmental impact, and reducing pests and disease in crops and livestock. The framework is one tool organizations can use to earn trust with food-industry stakeholders and consumers.
Companies, businesses, academic or government organizations that use gene editing or its outputs in food or agriculture are invited to join the coalition and adopt the framework. Visit geneediting.foodintegrity.org for more information.
Charlie Arnot is the chief executive officer of The Center for Food Integrity, a not-for-profit organization that helps the food system earn consumer trust; it administers the Coalition for Responsible Gene Editing in Agriculture. Visit geneediting.foodintegrity.org for more information.