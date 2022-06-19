Genome-editing database published

New breeding techniques such as genome editing enable scientists to adjust a plant’s own deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA. That makes plants more resilient to changing environmental conditions. The European Sustainable Agriculture through Genome Editing network recently published an interactive genome-edited crops database. The database shows that genome editing is used in a wide variety of crops to improve diverse traits.
Since the clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – CRISPR-Cas – genome-editing technique was developed, many researchers have used it to develop improved crop varieties. But what’s the latest advance in the gene-editing field?
The network’s database represents scientific evidence of genome-editing applications in crops. It currently contains more than 500 entries and will be frequently updated with the latest scientific studies.
Different elements – such as plant species and trait – can be filtered in the database. That can help address specific questions and support conclusions relevant for policy discussions about the plant-breeding innovation. There are some key takeaways from the database.
• Genome-editing applications were identified in more than 60 crops with the majority in rice, tomato, maize, soybean and wheat.
• The traits of improved crops are diverse and relevant for farmers as well as for consumers.
• Most genome-editing applications are crops with targeted, small genetic changes similar to genetic changes introduced in crops developed through conventional-breeding methods.
The database shows that genome editing can contribute in the development of new crop varieties for more sustainable agriculture. But research in Europe is lagging, mainly due to current legislation. That legislation determines that all genome-edited crop varieties are subject to strict genetically modified-organism regulations.
The legislation makes it almost impossible to place such new crop varieties on the market for cultivation in the European Union. It also acts as an unsurmountable threshold for small- and medium-size plant-breeding companies to enter the market, stated the European Sustainable Agriculture through Genome Editing network.
Visit eu-sage.eu/genome-search or contact oana.dima@vib.be or rene.custers@vib.be for more information.