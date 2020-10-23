OPINION It’s no surprise to any dairy farmer reading this that the past five years have been a challenge. The past seven and a half months, however, have brought some of the worst hurdles to cross. It’s about time for some good news and I have some to share.
I’m excited to share the introduction of the Dairy Pricing and Policy Commission Act of 2020. This was a partnership between U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-3-Wisconsin-La Crosse, and U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-8-Wisconsin-Green Bay, with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.
Agriculture has a long history of being bipartisan; this legislation embodies that same spirit to support our dairy farmers and rural communities. The act as proposed will direct the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to form a commission consisting of one member of a national consumer organization, three members representing land-grant universities, one member representing the food and retail-beverage sector, six dairy producers, three dairy processors and two dairy-industry experts.
Those individuals would be charged with creating legislative, regulatory and market-based policy recommendations to address numerous issues.
Respond to periods of increased dairy production during depressed prices by considering better supply-chain coordination and market-price signals.
Enhance the competitiveness of American dairy producers in world markets.
Evaluate and identify challenges and opportunities for new markets for dairy exports.
Ensure Federal Milk Marketing Orders and Federal Milk Marketing Order rule-makings are transparent and provide a fair return to producers regardless of the end product for which the milk is used.
Ensure the competitiveness of dairy products with other competing products in the marketplace is preserved and enhanced.
For those who are dairy farmers, this is a historic opportunity to have our voices heard from the highest levels of leadership to correct some long overdue deficiencies in dairy policy.
If you are a consumer of dairy products, this is an opportunity for families who have chosen to be dairy farmers to have the support they need to update policies that simply don’t work anymore.
I ask that my dairy-farmer counterparts and supportive consumers call members of Congress to ask for their support of the Dairy Pricing and Policy Commission Act of 2020. Also remember to thank Kind and Gallagher for their instrumental role in introducing and authoring the legislation.
Join me in lifting a cold delicious glass of milk in a toast to our hardworking dairy-farm families!