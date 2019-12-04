A few weeks ago we noted Mother Nature made a large dent in projected 2019 production and ending stocks. A few readers asked about the global ending-stocks situation. For this week’s post we review the global ending-stock situation for corn, wheat and soybeans. As might be expected we consider China’s role in global crop inventories.
Global stocks compared to consumption
Figure 1 shows global ending stocks of corn, soybeans and wheat relative to consumption since the 2000-2001 marketing year. The ending-stock ratios are helpful because evaluating ending stocks in absolute terms – in total bushels or metric tons – becomes messy as production and consumption have increased through time.
Overall corn ending stocks are generally the tightest among the three crops. During the past 20 years the corn ratio of ending stock to consumption has averaged 22 percent. Note that for several years global corn stocks were close to or less than 15 percent. In recent years corn inventories reached a record of 33 percent in 2016-2017 before decreasing to an expected level of 26 percent for the current year.
Soybean ending stocks have averaged 25 percent of consumption during the past two decades. Soybean stocks recently peaked at 35 percent in 2017-2018 but have decreased recently. Projected ending stocks for the current marketing year are 27 percent.
At an average of 30 percent of consumption, wheat stocks generally have the greatest ratio. Conditions in recent years have not improved, at least by this measure. For the current year wheat inventories are at 38 percent, unchanged from 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 levels. Current levels are at the most in the 20 years; one would need to search back to the 1980s to find numbers as great as they are today.
China has big effect on numbers
Any conversation about global crop inventories should consider China. Figure 2 shows China’s share of total global ending stocks. For all three crops China has accounted for a growing share of global inventories during the past 15 years. In recent years China has accounted for about two-thirds of all world ending stocks of corn. That’s an increase from about 30 percent of stocks in the mid-2000s. China also accounts for more than half of all wheat stocks – an increase from 30 percent in the mid-2000s – and 20 percent of global soybeans – an increase from 10 percent in the early-2000s.
Given the trends and magnitudes, especially for corn and wheat, one should also consider world crop-inventory levels less China. That’s especially the case because China doesn’t participate in the global export market of those crops. Grain stock in China, at least historically, behaves differently than stocks in other counties.
Figure 3 shows the ratio of global stocks to consumption less China’s inventories. A quick comparison between figures 1 and 3 show a much tighter stocks situation. Furthermore the sharp increase in stocks since the mid-2000s isn’t observable in Figure 3. Since 2000 corn ending stocks less China averaged 10 percent of annual consumption. For the current marketing year corn stocks are expected to fall to less than the average of 9 percent. The 2019-2020 soybean stocks at 22 percent are slightly more than the 20-year average of 21 percent. Wheat stocks are on par with the average of 19 percent. Rather than more-than-average levels, conditions less China are at or about the 20-year average.
Conditions are perhaps most stark with wheat. The data in Figure 1 show wheat approaching burdensomely inflated levels. But conditions less China as in Figure 2 show levels have trended less since peaking at 23 percent in the mid-2000s.
Wrapping it Up
It’s often difficult to summarize any situation with a single graph. Global grain ending stocks are a good example of that. On the one hand Figure 1 shows global inventories have improved during the past few years but remain at more than the 20-year averages. But it’s worth pausing to consider a significant source of that increase in stocks – China. A large share of corn and wheat global inventories are actually in China and not truly available to the global market. Considering the global grain situation less China, a much tighter stocks situation is observed.
In both cases figures 1 and 3 show ending stocks for the three crops have trended less in recent years – a welcome improvement. The difficulty is in calculating how tight or burdensome the current situation is.
China’s expanding impact on global agriculture has been a significant structural shift during the past two decades. We previously noted China’s overall reliance on trade to address the acreage gap between what they produce and consume. Beyond trade China has also amassed a large share of global grain inventories, potentially distorting the surface-level global ending-stocks numbers. Looking ahead one must wonder how China’s grain inventories might trend during the next 10 to 20 years.
