Farmers who planted genetically modified crops increased their incomes by about $19 billion in 2018, according to a new report by PG Economics, which is based in the United Kingdom. Highlights in the peer-reviewed are featured.
Crop biotechnology has reduced agriculture’s greenhouse-gas emissions by helping farmers adopt more sustainable practices such as reduced tillage. That decreases the use of fossil fuels and retains more carbon in the soil. Had genetically modified crops not been grown in 2018, for example, an additional 23 billion kilograms – or about 51 billion pounds – of carbon dioxide would have been emitted into the atmosphere.
From 1996 to 2018 genetically modified crops reduced the application of crop-protection products by 776 million kilograms – or about 1.7 billion pounds – a global reduction of 8.6 percent. As a result farmers who grew genetically modified crops helped reduce the environmental impact associated with their crop-protection practices by 19 percent.
Farmers in developing countries in 2018 received $4.42 as extra income for each extra dollar invested in genetically modified seeds. Farmers in developed countries received $3.24 as extra income for each extra dollar invested in genetically modified seeds.
Genetically modified crop technology has improved yields through improved control of insects and weeds. Between 1996 and 2018 insect-resistant crop technology used in cotton and corn has increased yields by an average of 16.5 percent for insect-resistant corn and 13.7 percent for insect-resistant cotton relative to conventional production systems. Farmers who grow insect-resistant soybeans commercially in South America have seen an average 9.4 percent increase in yields since 2013.
In 23 years of widespread use biotechnology has been responsible for the additional global production of 278 million tonnes – or 306 million tons – of soybeans, 498 million tonnes – or about 549 million tons – of corn, 33 million tonnes – or about 36 million tons – of cotton lint and 14 million tonnes – or about 15 million tons of canola.
Genetically modified crops enable farmers to grow more without needing to use additional land. If crop biotechnology hadn’t been available to farmers in 2018, maintaining global production levels would have required the planting of an additional 12 million hectares – or 29 million acres – of soybeans, 8 million hectares – or more than 19 million acres – of corn, 3 million hectares – or 7 million acres of cotton – and 0.7 million hectares – or about 2 million acres – of canola. That is equivalent to needing an additional 14 percent of the arable land in the United States, or about 38 percent of the arable land in Brazil or 16 percent of the cropping area in China. Visit www.pgeconomics.co.uk for more information.