Goat milk takes artful turn

SHULLSBURG, Wis. – Goat milk is transformed into works of art resembling peaks and swirls of colorful whipped frosting or a delicious Schaum Torte. That’s the artistry of Ella Woodworth, who crafts decorative goat-milk soap at her family’s farm near Shullsburg. The teen needs to walk only a few yards to the barn for one of her basic art supplies – milk from her small herd of Alpine dairy goats.
Woodworth, 18, has been milking goats for about 10 years. But she was introduced to goat milk even earlier than that. As an infant she was unable to digest cow’s milk well so her doctor recommended her mother feed her pasteurized goat milk.
“Some of the proteins in goat milk are more easily digested,” said Tammy Woodworth, her mother. “A2 milk from cows, which also is more easily digested, is now more available than when Ella was a baby.”
The Woodworth family decided in 2012 to purchase an Alpine goat from Mary Owen, also from Shullsburg. And they’ve continued to raise them. Ella Woodworth started showing goats when she was in third-grade and a Little Britches 4-H member. She has continued to show them at fairs through 4-H and FFA. She also exhibited her goat-milk soap – and earned a judge’s favorite as well as an award of merit in 2019 at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Two years ago she said she wanted to show meat goats for something new to do, so showed Boer goats at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair. She currently has two Boer goats in addition to 10 head of Alpine goats.
The Alpines are docile but each has her own personality, she said. It’s not unusual for one of them to tip over a cable reel and push it by the fence to make a quick escape.
“They like doing their own thing,” she said.
The Alpine is known for being a hardy, adaptable animal that thrives in any climate while maintaining good health and excellent production, according to the American Dairy Goat Association.
The Alpines International Club states that Alpine goats are excellent milkers for both home and commercial dairies. They produce a good volume of milk, with good butterfat and protein content. The organization adds that the goats can produce for a period of one to three years between freshenings.
“That produces valuable year-round milk and reduces breeding costs,” Alpines International states.
Woodworth began milking the goats by hand, but now has a milking machine. That enables her to milk them two at a time, she said. They produce about 6 to 8 pounds of milk per day; they’re milked twice daily.
To make a batch of soap – which generally is comprised of five 20-ounce silicone-lined loaf molds – she needs about 16 ounces of milk. Each batch also requires 40 ounces of vegetable oil and 6 ounces of lye. She generally uses coconut or olive oil, or shortening that she buys in bulk from a membership warehouse club. She purchases lye sold on Amazon, she said.
“Mom and I started making soap as a hobby,” she said. “We found a recipe online and tweaked it.”
They needed to navigate a learning curve related to temperature and timing. The milk sets differently at different times. But it also can heat quickly, resulting in a collapsed loaf of soap, Woodworth said.
“But I have fun with it,” she said. “You just have to be patient and not stress too much about mistakes.”
While it started as a hobby, making goat-milk soap has become a small business for the entrepreneurial teen. She and her brother, Zach Woodworth, formed Farm Fresh Art in 2017. She sells the soap at the Shullsburg Farmers Market and at JACE Boutique, also in Shullsburg. Her brother, currently a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, crafts and sells rustic yard art. They both sell products on Facebook as well.
Ella Woodworth will graduate from Shullsburg High School in the spring; she plans to attend UW-La Crosse next fall. The money she’s made from Farm Fresh Art will help pay for some of her college expenses.
Visit facebook.com – search for "Farm Fresh Art - The Woodworths" – and adga.org and alpinesinternationalclub.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.