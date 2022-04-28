Gold flows from northern forests

BLACKWELL, Wis. – Each year folks in the north look forward to early spring when sap rises in the forest trees. The smell of wood smoke wafts through rural sugar bushes. That smoke is from fires, some big and some small, made to boil a gift from the trees into sustenance more precious than gold –syrup and sugar from the woods. Each year new people come to join in the experience while others relive memories of youth held in the goodness of spring labor.
But there’s nothing new under the sun. Long before Europeans came to North America a few-hundred years ago, Native Americans were making syrup and sugar from tree sap. Maple was popular, but so were birch and other tree species – each with its own secrets and flavors.
Native Elders tell of a time when syrup, not sap, flowed directly from trees here on Turtle Island – North America. But in the way of humans, receiving precious sustenance without good labor caused people to become lazy and neglectful of their worldly responsibilities. And so the Creator diluted what flows in the trees from syrup into watery sap.
Work is good for humans. It helps us keep life in perspective. Nothing worth having is ever free for the taking. And so we boil many gallons of sap to make a gallon of syrup.
Shawn Milligan is a farm technician at Bodwéwadmi Ktëgan, a farm near Blackwell owned and operated by the Forest County Potawatomi. The farm started a new endeavor this spring, maple-syrup production. While checking sap-collecting equipment Milligan paused to talk.
“I do a little bit of everything on the farm – feed the chickens, cattle and buffalo (as well as) repair fencing and gates, collect eggs, planting in hoop houses, harvesting and now I help make maple syrup; I never made maple syrup before. I like being outside doing physical labor. I’m doing this for my Tribe; I’m helping my people so we can be self-sustaining. By working here I am playing a part in that.
“I started here as a volunteer. Then I got hired and I’ve been here almost four years. We also have an orchard. We raise bees and collect honey.”
Milligan walked past a 1,500-gallon sap-storage tank.
“We tapped 1,100 trees,” he said of the crop. “Squirrels like to chew holes in the lines that run from the trees to the tank. Last fall we had a corn maze for kids, and some bears came in and tore up some of the corn. So far the bears haven’t gotten to the sap this spring.”
Dave Cronauer manages Bodwéwadmi Ktëgan.
“We got funding from the First Nations Development Institute,” he said. “They paid for the sap evaporator and most of the equipment. Indian Health Services paid for other equipment. We used tribal labor to build the building to house the equipment.”
He walked through the new maple-syrup production facility.
“We have a pump out in our field to pump sap from the trees into a holding tank,” Cronauer said. “From the tank the sap comes to this building into an elevated sap tank. It goes through a machine to separate some water from the sap; we use that water for washing. The concentrated sap goes to a holding tank and then to the evaporator. The evaporator is mostly automated. We run the syrup from the evaporator through a machine that filters out impurities and then the finished syrup goes into barrels. We hope to produce 500 gallons of syrup this season. We will retail the syrup in our store.”
This spring Bodwéwadmi Ktëgan is also producing 1,800 heads of lettuce twice each month in its on-site aquaponics greenhouse. The lettuce will be included in food boxes that are distributed to Tribal Elders through the Feeding Wisconsin Program.
To have true sovereignty Native American nations in Wisconsin are taking control of their own food production. Some are gardening, some are farming, and others are preserving and renewing other important cultural practices. Among those cultural practices is making syrup from the sap of trees that grow in the forests of the Ceded Territory in northern Wisconsin.
Maple syrup from Bodwéwadmi Ktëgan is available at the Bodwéwadmi Ktëgan Store. The public is welcome at the store. Visit www.fcpotawatomi.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.