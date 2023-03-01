An aged Gouda recently was named the 2023 United States Champion Cheese. The cheese, called Europa, is made by Arethusa Farm Dairy in Bantam, Connecticut.
With a score of 98.739 out of 100, Europa led 2,249 entries from 197 dairy companies and cooperatives across 35 states.
First runner-up in the contest, with a score of 98.613, was Vintage Cupola American Original Cheese, a hard raw-milk cheese made by Door Artisan Cheese Company of Egg Harbor, Wisconsin. The cheese was made for Red Barn Family Farms in Appleton, Wisconsin.
The second runner-up was awarded to a medium cheddar made by Dillon Sylla for Associated Milk Producers Inc. of Blair, Wisconsin. It had a score of 98.554.
Entries were submitted across 113 classes. With 54 Best of Class finishes, Wisconsin earned the most gold medals. Dairy manufacturers from California earned nine golds, and Idaho finished third in the ranking with eight Best of Class awards.
A team of 42 judges evaluated all entries Feb. 21-22 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Visit USChampionCheese.org for more information.