December 2019 brought with it more news of trade, tariffs and talk of bad weather. It’s difficult for anyone to predict what will happen in 2020 – particularly with the prospect of impeachment, a presidential election and ongoing trade talks with China.
At least there seemed to be one piece of good news. The White House and the U.S. House of Representatives reached an agreement to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
“The announcement brings us a step closer to securing the future of our trading relationship with Mexico and Canada, the top export markets for U.S. corn farmers,” said Kevin Ross, president of the National Corn Growers Association. “It’s been a brutal year for many farmers who really need the certainty this would provide for agricultural trade.”
The American Soybean Association also issued a statement about the new agreement. It’s positive for U.S. soybean farmers, the association said, because Mexico is the second-largest importer of U.S. soybeans, meal and oil. And Canada is the fourth-largest buyer of soybean meal. The new trade agreement is essential to sustaining the growth realized in those two countries in the North American Free Trade Agreement. In that agreement U.S. soybean sales to Mexico had quadrupled and sales to Canada doubled.
Then President Donald Trump said Dec. 10 the United States would cancel plans to impose new tariffs on $160 billion worth of Chinese imports. It was part of an interim agreement to ease a 17-month trade war between the two countries. Trump said China agreed to “massive’’ purchases of American farm and manufactured products as part of a “phase one” deal.
Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. Trade Representative, said China has agreed to aim for annually purchasing $50 million in farm products. He said China would start to buy $32 billion in agricultural goods in the next two years, according to a Reuters report.
But even if an agreement is reached, soybean growers will need to work hard to regain the market share they’ve lost to South America, said Tony Mellenthin, president of the Wisconsin Soybean Association. He and his father, Marty Mellenthin, grow soybeans and corn on their family farm near Eau Galle, Wisconsin.
“We’re working every day to sell more soybeans and value-added soybean products to other customers; we’ve found some success there,” he said. “But it’s proving difficult to replace a market that just two years ago consumed one-third of our production.”
Soybean growers plan to become more diversified in future sales to better safeguard prices and profitability should other trade disruptions occur, he said.
“Although soybean prices remain subdued heading into 2020, I’m optimistic,” Tony Mellenthin said. “Current prices reflect current trade dynamics, but potential for resolution provides some optimism for moderate price recovery.”
Then there’s the 2020 election, which will likely affect soybean farmers.
“But the issues facing soybean farmers will remain the same no matter who is elected,” he said. “Our association looks forward to working with the administration elected in 2020 to improve profitability for soybean farmers.”
Global trade issues and the 2020 election are huge, but bad weather remains the biggest concern, he said. That’s especially the case if cool and wet weather continues, and if growers experience another spring of delayed planting.
Sara Stelter raises soybeans, corn and processing vegetables near Wautoma, Wisconsin. She’s a director-at-large on the board of the Wisconsin Soybean Association. The news about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was good, she said. But she’s waiting for it to be ratified and signed. She’s heard more positive news about trade talks with China, but said even if an agreement is reached U.S. growers wouldn’t see immediate benefits.
“South America looks like it’s going to have a big crop this year,” she said. “I just hope prices don’t fall further.”
It’s too early to predict yet, but there will likely be more acres planted to corn than soybeans in 2020. Acreage is generally more affected by rotations than markets, she said. But weather also plays its part. If growers experience another wet spring they may choose to plant soybeans rather than corn.
What would really help farmers is for Democrats and Republicans to work together in a bipartisan effort to repair and improve roads as well as locks and dams on the Mississippi River, Stelter said.
“I’d like to see bipartisan work on immigration policy,” she said. “Vegetable growers and the canning industry rely on immigrant labor. And then there’s health care. It’s huge in our farming communities; we don’t have a lot of insurance options.”
Tom Gillis farms about 1,800 acres of corn and soybeans near Roberts, Wisconsin. He serves on the board of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association. He also serves on the trade-policy advisory team of the U.S. Grains Council. He has participated in trade missions to China, Japan and Hong Kong.
There could be greater demand for U.S. corn in 2020 as a result of the African swine fever epidemic in China. China’s hog population has been decimated from the disease and may increase its imports of U.S. pork. Corn will be needed to feed the U.S. hogs whose meat will be shipped to China, Gillis said. Despite retaliatory tariffs U.S. pork exports to China and Hong Kong increased 38 percent from January through August 2019 compared to a year earlier.
Delays in implementing and enforcing renewable-fuel-volume requirements in the Renewable Fuel Standard have hurt the U.S. corn industry more than trade wars, Gillis said. The American Coalition for Ethanol in November submitted comments to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on proposed rulemaking to the 2020 renewable-volume obligations. Brian Jennings, the organization’s CEO, said the proposal would do nothing to reallocate the 85 Small Refinery Exemptions from 2016 through 2018. The proposal represented a missed opportunity to restore 500 million gallons waived from the 2016 compliance year.
He said the proposal “betrays the deal on how to ensure at least 15 billion gallons in the Renewable Fuel Standard for 2020 and beyond.”
Gillis said, “We need the government to honor the Renewable Fuel Standard. Business decisions have been made on it.”