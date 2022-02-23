Grants awarded to 36 farmer groups

The latest round of Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants has been awarded to 36 farmer groups by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Farmers are to use the funds to work with conservation organizations, to address soil and water issues specific to local watersheds.
Seven of the groups are first-time recipients. In total the 36 groups will receive the full $1 million included in the state budget. Grants range from $3,250 to $40,000 for conservation-practice incentives, education and outreach, as well as on-farm demonstrations, and water-quality testing and monitoring efforts.
“The grant program has kept our group together and motivated to do more,” said Brian Malszewski, member of the Buffalo-Trempealeau Farmer Network. “It has opened doors to more communication on cover-crop practices amongst the group as well as with other groups throughout the state. It has personally held me accountable. Because of this program our team of farmers has gone above and beyond.”
This is the seventh round of grant awards since funding was first made available in the 2015-2017 Wisconsin state budget. The 2021-2023 budget authorized annual program funding totaling $1 million. Grant requests for 2022 totaled about $1.2 million.
Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants provide financial support to farmers willing to lead conservation efforts in their own watersheds. The emphasis is on innovation and practices not already covered by other state and federal programs. The intent is that participating farmers will help other farmers adopt conservation practices by offering incentives, and peer-to-peer education and outreach activities.
“As an agronomist and a farmer, I feel it’s very important that we share our knowledge about practices that improve the soil, limit erosion and make our world better,” said Jake Kaderly, a certified crop adviser and a member of Farmers of the Sugar River. “The grant gives us the opportunity to locally share that knowledge through having events with speakers, in-field demonstrations and keeping the thought that soil health comes first.”
Groups must partner on their projects with a county land-conservation department, the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources or another nonprofit conservation organization. Funds may not be used for paying for real estate, loans, equipment or lobbying. The program places caps on funding for staff support to the groups. Each group must start with at least five farmers in the watershed.
Newly funded groups are
- Bad Axe, $33,600
- Coon Creek, $20,140
- Farmers of the Lemonweir Valley, $33,600
- Farmers of the Roche-A-Cri, $7,500
- Farmers on the Rock, $33,600
- Jefferson County Soil Builders, $18,522
- Rock River Regenerative Graziers, $39,358
Existing groups receiving a new round of funding are
- Bear Creek-Chippewa River, $20,140
- Biological Farm Friends, $19,089
- Buffalo-Trempealeau Farmer Network, $33,600
- Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance, $22,898
- Cedar Creek Farmers $3,250
- Central Wisconsin Farmers’ Collaborative, $33,600
- Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil & Healthy Water, $33,180
- Farmers for Lake Country, $23,604
- Farmers for the Upper Sugar River, $40,000
- Farmers for Tomorrow, $33,600
- Farmers of Mill Creek, $40,000
- Farmers of the Sugar River, $22,000
- Hay River Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $14,700
- Horse Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $16,800
- Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance, $40,000
- Lake Wisconsin Farmer Watershed Council, $40,000
- Ozaukee County Clean Farm Families, $33,600
- Peninsula Pride Farms, $40,000
- Producers of Lake Redstone, $33,600
- Red Cedar Conservation Farmers, $33,600
- Sauk Soil & Water Improvement Group, $25,000
- Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers, $29,225
- Shell Lake-Yellow River Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $21,252
- South Kinni Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $10,140
- Tainter Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council, $33,600
- Uplands Watershed Group, $10,000
- Watershed Protection Committee of Racine County, $40,000
- Western Wisconsin Conservation Council, $33,600
- Yahara Pride Farms, $33,600
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "producer-led projects" for more information.