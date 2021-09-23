Grants awarded to organic research, program projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture is awarding $30 million in grants to support farmers and ranchers who grow and market organic food, fiber and other organic products. The investment in Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative projects will help fund research, education and Extension projects to improve yields, quality and profitability for producers and processors who have adopted organic standards.
Twenty-two Organic Agriculture and Extension Initiative grants are being awarded. Two grants have been awarded for two research projects at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
One of the projects is titled “Merging tribal life ways with modern organic agriculture practices.” The lead investigators are Erin Silva, assistant professor in plant pathology, and Bill Tracy, professor of agronomy. They’ve proposed forming a working group of tribal community leaders and UW and UW-Division of Extension faculty and staff from each of Wisconsin’s land grant colleges and universities.
Among the goals for the project are to conduct a needs assessment, compile assets and develop a resource map that will contribute to development of a white paper outlining a roadmap of activities to support tribal agriculture programs and education, particularly in the context of organic agriculture. Successful completion of the planning process is expected to result in the formation of an expanded ongoing UW-Madison/Native Nations Agriculture Working Group and submission of integrated multiregional proposal(s).
The second project awarded funding is titled “Creation of regional and local maize food systems – products integrating breeders, growers, supply chains and end users. UW-Madison’s Tracy will be the lead investigator.
The project involves online planning sessions that will lead to a full Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative proposal in 2022. The project will involve additional research and networking to identify and document those who are disparately working on specialty maize breeding, maize variety conservation, maize culinary preservation-perpetuation-promotion, and maize culinary innovation. The goal is to bring together stakeholders from throughout the organic culinary maize value chain to identify opportunities and challenges for expanded production of organic, value-added food maize. The long-term goal is to provide organic growers, end-users and consumers nutritious, high-value maize and systems that are economically rewarding and sustainable.
Eleven projects are being awarded Organic Transitions Programs grants. Among the awardees is a multi-state, multi-disciplinary project. It is being led by Amaya Atucha, an associate professor in the horticulture department at UW-Madison. The project is focused on a systems approach to overcome challenges faced by growers transitioning to organic strawberry production, and aiming to increase and sustain organic day-neutral strawberry production in the Upper Midwest. Visit cris.nifa.usda.gov for more information.