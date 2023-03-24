SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – Building a farm business – and soil health – on a shoestring budget is what keeps Ryan Erisman of Odyssey Farm motivated. The Sun Prairie-area farmer said he’s proud of that as well as being able to make what he calls “steampunk Amish technology” work on his small farm.
On that farm he’s raising Tamworth and Tamworth-Meishan crossbred pigs on pasture. They’re moved to a new area every few days, which allows pasture plants and soil to rest.
The Tamworth breed has been long selected for outdoor life; they were expected to find their own food, especially acorns and mast in oak and beech forests. Their long heads and snouts enable them to be efficient foragers, according to The Livestock Conservancy. Meishans are a true grazing hog and can thrive on a diet with extensive fiber and roughage. They’re also thought to have less environmental impact on pastures compared to other heritage and commercial swine breeds.
Both the Tamworth and Tamworth-Meishan crosses are docile and suited to pasture. They produce dark-red pork, which Erisman said his customers like. He sells direct – offering wholes, halves and boxes of pork.
His average herd size has been 20 head for the past few years.
“I could raise more but I’ve already scheduled butcher dates for 2024,” he said. “I could source other pigs, but I can’t produce the same (pork) quality. That’s kept me small.”
In 2023 he’s adding a couple of steers to the pasture as an experiment.
“Grazing ruminants makes the farm more resilient,” he said. “It's another enterprise and builds soil. Well-managed rotationally grazed pasture is more regenerative than putting pigs on pasture because (the cattle) can gain entirely on forage. I started with pigs because they were easier to start with at a small scale.”
He was recognized in 2022 as a Dane County Climate Champion, with his focus on regenerative agricultural practices on 14 acres.
His farming practices also have attracted the attention of 350 Wisconsin, which is a group of people from diverse communities around the state. The group works for local- and county-level climate policies as well as solutions for addressing climate change. Erisman hosted in 2022 a group from 350 Wisconsin for a tour of his farm, answering questions about regenerative agriculture.
Erisman grows most of his pig feed – barley, oats, triticale and field peas. He purchases organic corn but it represents no more than 40 percent of the rations, he said.
He plants a diverse mix of cover crops to protect soil from eroding and to feed beneficial soil organisms. Among the cover crops he plants are red clover, orchardgrass, perennial ryegrass and alfalfa. They’re often frost-seeded into his small grains. Orchardgrass, he said, competed with his corn so he decided to stop raising corn a couple of years ago.
Much of what he knows about cover crops he said he learned from his father, Jack Erisman. At 82, the elder Erisman is still farming at the home farm near Pana, Illinois.
“Dad harvested his 60th corn crop last fall,” Ryan Erisman said.
Jack Erisman has planted cover crops for decades. His son recalls frost-seeding clover into a pasture mix at his father’s farm.
“We used a spinner seeder attached to the back of a pickup truck to plant 300 acres,” he said.
His father began transitioning to organic production in the 1980s; his crops were certified organic in 1993. Jack Erisman then pivoted to a rotational-grazing system; he raised beef cattle for wholesale to buyers supplying restaurants in Chicago and St. Louis.
“Dad found a rotation that increased fertility and he farmed without taking crop insurance and subsidies,” Ryan Erisman said.
Following his father’s example, Erisman fixes old equipment.
“At my dad’s farm we did all of our own mechanical work,” he said. “That helped him get through the farm crisis of the 1980s; he still has some tractors from the 1960s. At my farm I’m fixing stuff that others don’t want such as old combines. I’m using an old pull-type combine.”
He also has refurbished a 100-year-old seed cleaner.
“There’s joy in figuring things out and making it run even better,” he said of fixing equipment.
His farm runs on money he loaned it in 2018. The farm will have paid back the loan by the end of 2023, he said. He was able to loan the money from what he earned working off-farm jobs.
Erisman served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 10 years. While in the Marine Corps he was deployed in 2006 to 2007 to Al Anbar Province in Iraq, where he served as the Rifle Company Commander.
He wrote on his website about his time in Iraq, “Our weeks were an ever-frothing mixture of community policing, investigative analysis, small-arms fire, social work, planned and unplanned explosions, and diplomacy – sometimes all in one day.”
His experience in Iraq has influenced how he farms, he said. Much of that is focused on immersing oneself in the task at hand as well as in relationships.
“You can’t do counterinsurgency sitting in a tank,” he said. “You need to walk among the population and see the system from someone else’s point of view. With farming you need to walk the ground and see what your farm is doing to the environment and the community around you.”
After his military service he served for about six years as a Midwest regional ambassador for the Farmer Veteran Coalition. He then worked about three years as a nutrient-management-program manager for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
In addition to farming he started in 2021 a consultancy focused on leadership coaching, called Odyssey Collaborations. He shares with others what he’s learned from the military and farming.
“I’m on a journey to keep learning,” he said. “Things are working out so far.”
Visit odyssey.farm and daneclimateaction.org and 350wisconsin.org and farmvetco.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.