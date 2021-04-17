Grazier geared to grassroots policy

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series featuring women members of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
Linda Ceylor of Catawba, Wisconsin, grazes dairy cattle and produces milk for Organic Valley. In addition to her on-farm activities she’s active in the Wisconsin Farmers Union. Her husband, Gerald Ceylor, passed away in November 2019.
When and why did you begin farming?
Ceylor: I began dairy farming in 1990 in Washington state. My husband, Gerald Ceylor, and I started building dairy on our farm in 1986. We tried to do as much as we could ourselves because we had a very tight budget. Due to area urbanization we moved our operation in 1997 to Wisconsin. My husband had always wanted to farm; we felt dairy would fit our acreage and area in the best way.
What do you produce on your farm and why?
Ceylor: After my husband died I hired Caleb Kopecky, a neighbor who had sold his organic dairy herd. He does the field work and shares milking chores with me. I own 188 acres and rent 200 acres. We milk 45 cows. We’re able to give each other time away from the farm when needed.
We produce “Grassmilk” for Organic Valley. Grass-fed dairy production suits the farm well because there’s an abundance of grass to graze and harvest. I’m encouraged by the benefits of Grassmilk, with the increase of omega-3 fatty acids and beta-carotene as well as grass-fed milk’s smaller carbon footprint.
What do you think are the best online resources for women who are farming or who are looking to start farming?
Ceylor: The Wisconsin Farmers Union and the National Farmers Union provide great support. The National Farmers Union hosts an annual national women’s conference and a beginning-farmers institute. Many Facebook groups promote women in agriculture and are responsive to questions in positive ways. Looking within one’s own community for support also is very helpful.
Whom do you admire as setting a good farming or lifestyle example and why?
Ceylor: That’s difficult to say because there are so many farmers I have known. I think they're all exemplary of a good farming life. It just seems like no matter who farms what, there’s so much we have in common. We follow a passion to live on and steward the land we’re responsible for. And we all have ups and downs with whatever we farm.
When and why did you join the Wisconsin Farmers Union?
Ceylor: I became involved with the Wisconsin Farmers Union in early 2000 when I was involved with Save Our Unique Lands – SOUL – in opposition to the Arrowhead-Weston transmission line. We had policy support from the Wisconsin Farmers Union, and I became very interested in the grassroots formation of that policy. In 2006 I traveled to Washington, D.C., for meetings with legislators on a scholarship from the Wisconsin Farmers Union. I was so impressed with the organization that I began a local Wisconsin Farmers Union chapter in 2008.
When and why did you take on a leadership position with the Wisconsin Farmers Union?
Ceylor: The director for my district, Janet Nelson, had served for many years and was retiring. I had always admired her leadership, and thought that there was an opportunity to give back and help guide the organization. I was elected in 2016, the same year I began serving on the state board of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency.
How does the organization most help you? How do you think it most helps women members?
Ceylor: No matter what size farm operation, or role you play in your farm, the Wisconsin Farmers Union is supportive of women in farming. It gives us an opportunity to network. It has always – even far back in its history – allowed women to serve alongside their male counterparts. The Wisconsin Farmers Union gives women the opportunity to help shape policy and learn about farming opportunities and grants. It takes seriously any farming concerns a woman may have.
What would you like others to know about the organization?
Ceylor: The Wisconsin Farmers Union is shaped by its members, and their interests and needs. It’s a bottom-up organization. Attending a convention during policy creation is the most amazing experience. Many attendees who have different ideas, political-party affiliations and ideas discuss and vote on issues. Some have heated civil arguments but in the end emerge as good friends, as they were before the debates. In the current politically charged climate I can think of no other farm organization that’s so open and respectful of all.
What do you think are the biggest challenges that today’s farmers face?
Ceylor: Prices for products that will enable the farmer to continue farming. Prices haven’t increased much, but the costs of what farmers need to produce has substantially increased.
What do you see for your farm and farming in general 20 years from now?
Ceylor: I’m hoping my farm can continue to provide a good standard of living for the next family to occupy it. I hope to continue to farm and make small improvements to the land and my community as long as I live here.
