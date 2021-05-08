Grazing love brings profitability

PESHTIGO, Wis. – “The proof is in the cow pie,” says Aaron Pape as he shows a slide of a sorghum-sudangrass-cocktail mixture of stockpiled forage on Pape Family Pastures Farm near Peshtigo.
Pape was showing at a virtual expo his 100 percent grass-fed-beef herd, consisting of belted Galloway and Aberdeen Angus. They graze a stockpiled mixture developed by Dan Olson of Byron Seeds-Forage Innovations.
“There’s a lot of good reasons to love grazing,” he said. “It’s good for land, soil and water. It’s great for livestock and it’s also a really good quality of life for us as farmers.”
He’s passionate about being a grazing-based livestock farmer, he said. His day job is as a farm-business instructor at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. He has five years of grass-fed meat-production experience. He brought his love for discussing the business aspect of operating a grazing-based farm to the Central Wisconsin Farm Profitability Expo.
There’s a great potential for making money raising grass-fed beef, he said. The simplified form of profit is income minus cost.
“You can attack either side – increase income or reduce costs,” he said.
Grazing-management principles are a priority to achieve profitability. Beef cattle should be moved at least every three days. The appropriate stocking rate must be maintained to allow pastures to be grazed to the proper residual height. He called those the foundational principles of grazing management – principles that graziers are constantly working to improve.
Because stored-feed costs are the biggest expense on any livestock operation Pape recommends being opportunistic. Look for deals on hay and store it for later use. With Wisconsin’s typical hay price being $85 to $120 per ton, it makes sense to look for bargains along the way. He uses a strategy on his farm of buy at a reduced price and store. He suggested watching for seasonally reduced prices in hay – such as at summer’s end. Then put the bales up off the ground on pallets under a tarp.
“Don’t be the guy that runs out of hay in March when there’s six weeks of winter left,” he said. “Never let a good deal on hay pass you by.”
He learned that lesson the hard way early in his farming career.
Pape’s a fan of making some first crop from a portion of his pasture land. He said it helps manage pasture quality for successful grazing the rest of the growing season. But haying removes nutrients, making nutrient management important. Replenishing with manure or fertilizer creates costs that need to be considered. The nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium need to be replaced. He prefers hiring a custom operator as compared to owning equipment.
Alternative forages are becoming a popular way to reduce forage cost. He likes sorghum-sudangrass and is looking into Teff Grass, he said. Cool-season annuals such as triticale with rye are good options, as well as brassicas.
“These options are good for high-quality baleage,” Pape said. “Nothing will give you more tonnage than annuals.”
A Forage Innovations Yield Max seed mixture gave him two crops of baleage and the flexibility to stockpile the rest for winter grazing.
There’s value in extending the growing season. For every day a producer isn’t feeding hay is a day of making more money. Consider if Nov.1 is typically the final day of grazing on a farm and there are 192 days until spring grazing. By extending the grazing season until Nov. 21, feeding days can be reduced to 173. His calculations showed that 19 additional grazing days returned an additional $32.46 per acre to the operation. If the grazing season is extended until Dec. 15, there’s an additional $75 per acre in return.
Pape plans to dedicate some land to grazing corn in a blend with other seed in 2021. It’s an opportunity for cost-effective winter-feed production while extending his grazing season, he said. Nitrogen fertilizer is an economical way to grow more grass for fall stockpiling. In some grazing circles synthetic nitrogen isn’t liked, but he’s interested in using it in August to develop stockpiled pasture.
For farmers early in transition to grazing it’s important to understand the difference between economics and financing, he said. Economics refers to long-term profitability whereas finance refers to affordability or cash flow. He suggested asking, “Can I pay my bills during the period I’m striving for long-term profitability?” It’s a challenge for a beginning farmer.
There are plenty of beginning costs to a grazing system, Pape said. Fencing, lanes and water systems are costly. But working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service offers significant savings through cost-sharing programs.
Pape relies heavily on FINPAK financial software for agricultural and farm management; it helps with year-end financial analysis. He likes it, he said, because it gives a full look at the financial status of a farming operation. He recommends all farmers do cash-flow projections. That helps operators know when they can anticipate cash-flow shortfalls.
Visit www.facebook.com/papefamilypastures and papefamilypastures.com or email Aaron.Pape@nwtc.edu for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.