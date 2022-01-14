 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Group to 3D-print hemp for housing

Three companies are collaborating on a structural hemp-based three-dimensional construction ink. Their mission is to introduce a green alternative to conventional building materials.

Black Buffalo 3D manufactures large-scale, 3D construction printers capable of printing structural components and buildings as well as construction ink. Alquist specializes in creating affordable housing. It has adopted 3D-construction printing.

Revive Hemp Industries provides processed American industrial hemp. The company will supply materials to be studied and integrated into a new form of sustainable ink, which can replace cement-based concrete used in 3D printing and conventional construction projects.

Visit bb3d.io and revivehempindustries.com and alquist3d.com for more information.

