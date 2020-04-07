Unprecedented – the word was reiterated by dairy-industry leaders as they talked about decimated markets as a result of COVID-19.
Nearly half of all cheese sold is sold to food-service outlets. With the closure of schools, restaurants and other food-service outlets, farmers and processors have been adversely impacted, said John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
About one-third of all cheese is sold at retail but retail sales now also are leveling and orders are slowing, he said.
“It’s sad to have to hold this call,” said Tim Trotter, executive director of the Dairy Business Association. “It’s unprecedented. As we went into 2020 this was going to be (the dairy industry’s) rebound year. Now we’re facing grim reality and it’s affecting farmers and processors.”
The dairy-industry executives shared their concerns during a conference call Apr. 2. The call addressed a letter that several farm and dairy organizations sent to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting immediate action to use USDA’s purchasing power to purchase dairy commodities.
“Specifically we ask USDA to focus on purchases of nonfat-dry milk, butter, Cheddar styles, Mozzarella and other Italian-types of cheese, both in bulk formats and in formats purposed for use by restaurants and food-service vendors,” the letter stated.
The organizations also asked the USDA to help pay farmers for the milk they produced but either needed to dump or for which they received substantially reduced payments.
The organizations pointed to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which directs $14 billion to the Commodity Credit Corporation, $9.5 billion to a dedicated disaster-relief fund for agriculture, $25 billion for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance programs and $450 million to support food banks serving the food insecure. Visit dairyforward.com and wischeesemakersassn.org for more information.