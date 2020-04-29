LONE ROCK, Wis. – With the market for cannabinoid and cannabinoid-alternative products expanding, growers must also increase production. But growing CBD can be difficult, costly and time-consuming. That’s why father-son duo Sam and Ed Liegel recently authored “Cultivating Cannabis,” a step-by-step guide to growing cannabis. The grower’s guide covers beginning steps like choosing genetic combinations conducive to productive grows. It then continues to advise growers all the way through the harvest and drying steps of cultivating cannabis.
The Liegels collectively have more than 50 years of agricultural-agronomy experience; they operate both a family farm and an independent business. Their independent business, Driftless Extracts, produces and processes hemp in the Lone Rock area. The pair successfully grew 90 acres of feminized cannabis for CBD production in 2019, along with 70 acres of dual-purpose cannabis. They learned through trial and error – and they wish to share their accomplishments and missteps with future cannabis growers.
“Cultivating Cannabis” is the avenue they’ve chosen to share those discoveries. It’s available for the upcoming growing season on the business website. Visit driftextracts.com to purchase the guidebook and for more information.
Excerpt:
So now we have a “new” crop that sprouted from an emerging industry, which satisfies a need farmers have for new crops with high-revenue potential. That is why many farmers during the past decade have turned to hemp.
We recommend that more farmers continue down this path, while tempering expectations. Growing cannabis will likely not result in rags-to-riches stories for farms. If growers choose to undertake the endeavor, they should do so with the outlook of increased net revenue per acre compared to traditional crops. They should not think they will immediately become rich because that is an unrealistic expectation destined for failure.
Cannabis farming has potential – potential for increased revenue, potential for new products that affect our lives and potential for change.
Let’s set it into motion.