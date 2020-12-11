Growing food reflects fortuitous work

ODANAH, Wis. – Food sovereignty is a term we hear often. The National Family Farm Coalition defines food sovereignty in linear terms.
“One in nine people worldwide are undernourished today,” it states. “Farmers, fishers, farmworkers and others along the food chain are especially at risk for going hungry. At the same time world agricultural systems are more productive than they’ve ever been, producing more than enough food to feed everyone.
“The problem isn’t lack of food, but who has the power and resources to access and control food. Food sovereignty holds that all people, from food producers and harvesters to consumers, have the right to reclaim their power in the food system, by rebuilding relationships between people and the land, and between those who produce food and those who eat it.”
Loretta Livingston is the Food Sovereignty Director for Mashkiiziibii – The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe – in Odanah.
“My vision is to reintroduce people in our community to home gardening and the benefits of working with and harvesting natural medicines in this area,” she said.
In conversation with Livingston one finds a quiet and unassuming leader who is quick to give credit and praise to others. A word recurs frequently – “Fortuitous.”
At Mashkiiziibii the food-sovereignty project developed through time as a committee of interested community members. They worked on gardens and in two high-tunnel greenhouses to learn to grow food and to share it. Livingston began working for the Food Sovereignty project as a volunteer; after a few years she was named director, in 2017.
“I was an amateur gardener,” she said. “I picked and canned. Everyone on the committee had different experience raising food, harvesting medicines (and) processing. We all brought different talents, but we all had the same desire to use what we were given here – the land, animals, food and medicines. (We were interested in) growing our own food and having people become more involved in growing their own food.”
She credits community members who have provided experiences in maple sugaring, preparation of wild meat as well as fat and hides, and the use of plants common in the area. Community gardens are starting to spread. Garden produce is distributed to Elders and other community members. People are learning to dry, can and freeze their own food.
Some think food sovereignty fights diseases like obesity and diabetes directly, but Livingston has a more-subtle insight.
“I wanted people to get back into the habit of growing food and learning to become enamored with the hard work that comes with a garden,” she said. “I think it has therapeutic impact. Sometimes when you are out weeding you forget yourself and your troubles. You are sweating, on your knees in a plot. You lose yourself. I think people lost touch with that ability to leave troubles at the wayside for a little while. You get better nutrition from food you grow yourself. You eat less because you get better nutritional value from the food.”
The work, the therapy of the work and the organic food produced by the work provide the health benefits.
She values partnerships.
“A lot of community members knew Joy Schelble of the (University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension) from work she had done,” she said. “She works through the federally recognized Tribal Extension. She brought in a youth component so we could reach younger community members. We had students who did not know you could grow a carrot, pull it out of the ground, wash it and eat it.”
At first one accepts that the many well-timed events and donations were “fortuitous.” The grants awarded – like a recent one from the Native Food Agricultural Fund that will bring land into food production along with a new high-tunnel greenhouse, a new storage building and a new tractor – were all “fortuitous.”
But after seeing the Food Sovereignty Building, surrounding gardens, high tunnels, bee hive and berry bushes, one starts to suspect it’s fortuitous that community members at Mashkiiziibii contribute energy and knowledge to synergize the food-sovereignty program. Also fortuitous is that Loretta Livingston is directing the project for the good of the community – helping people empower themselves, growing back in touch with the food and medicine they eat, and doing important work on the land from which it comes.
In the real world life isn’t very linear. It’s lived in circular cycles like seasons. Food Sovereignty at Mashkiiziibii is providing a season of reconnection with the natural world.
Visit www.badriver-nsn.gov and www.feastbythebay.org/bad-river-tribal-food-sovereignty for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.
Agri-View Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Agri-View.