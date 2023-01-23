 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guide offered for dairy-plant license

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection provides a checklist for anyone wishing to obtain a dairy-plant license.

Are you ready for inspection?

  • ATCP 65 regulates milk and dairy processing. Ensure that your processing facility meets code and construction requirements; all equipment must meet 3A standards. With Grade A there are more-frequent – quarterly – inspections and more-stringent processing requirements such as not hand filling.
  • ATCP 65.44 through ATCP65.46 provide information on dairy-plant records and required reporting to the department.
  • ATCP 65.70 through ATCP65.86 provide information on producer milk-quality standards, drug-residue testing, milk and dairy-products quality standards, milk-quality testing and sampling, milk-quality test records and reports, and milk-component testing and methods. Contact the Lab Evaluation Section at datcpleo@wi.gov for required certifications for drug-residue screening.
  • Product Label - ATCP65.50 provides information on dairy labeling.
  • Recall Plan - ATCP65.42 provides information on recall plans. Create a recall plan for each product and have it available for the inspector to review.

Other useful links

Your farm will need to become a milk producer assigned to your new dairy plant. The Dairy Plant Resource Manual can assist in the process. Visit datcp.wi.gov/Documents/DairyPlantResManual.pdf to view it.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pasteurized Milk Ordinance outlines federal standards for Grade A milk production and processing. Visit fda.gov and search for "Pasteurized Milk Ordinance 2017" to view it.

Additional dairy-plant-operator resources may be found at datcp.wi.gov – search for "home dairy services" and "dairy-plant resources."

People are also reading…

Plan review

Documents to be included – copy of the dairy-plant license application, dairy-plant questionnaire, facility floor plan and a list of processing equipment with specifications. Note – plans don’t need to be blueprints; they may be hand-drawn. A dairy technical specialist will be in contact if additional information is needed. Email datcpdfsplanreview@wisconsin.gov with the plan review information along with the application and payment.

Note – plan review won’t begin until the dairy-plant application and payment have been received, and the department has 30 days to complete a plan review.

Apply for a license

  • Complete the dairy-plant license application.
  • Submit the application and payment to the P.O. Box at the top of the application.
  • Include the Social Security form only if applying as an individual or sole proprietor.

Scheduling an inspection

  • Application will be processed within eight-10 business days from when the check is cashed and the plan review has been approved.
  • A dairy sanitarian will be in contact by phone, to the phone number listed on the application, to schedule a date and time for the licensing inspection.

Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "dairy licenses" or call 608-224-5012 for more information.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Creamery sweetens farm income

Creamery sweetens farm income

NEW AUBURN, Wis. – Potential for an additional income stream, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of grant money – that c…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News