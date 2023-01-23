Guide offered for dairy-plant license

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection provides a checklist for anyone wishing to obtain a dairy-plant license.
Are you ready for inspection?
- ATCP 65 regulates milk and dairy processing. Ensure that your processing facility meets code and construction requirements; all equipment must meet 3A standards. With Grade A there are more-frequent – quarterly – inspections and more-stringent processing requirements such as not hand filling.
- ATCP 65.44 through ATCP65.46 provide information on dairy-plant records and required reporting to the department.
- ATCP 65.70 through ATCP65.86 provide information on producer milk-quality standards, drug-residue testing, milk and dairy-products quality standards, milk-quality testing and sampling, milk-quality test records and reports, and milk-component testing and methods. Contact the Lab Evaluation Section at datcpleo@wi.gov for required certifications for drug-residue screening.
- Product Label - ATCP65.50 provides information on dairy labeling.
- Recall Plan - ATCP65.42 provides information on recall plans. Create a recall plan for each product and have it available for the inspector to review.
Other useful links
Your farm will need to become a milk producer assigned to your new dairy plant. The Dairy Plant Resource Manual can assist in the process. Visit datcp.wi.gov/Documents/DairyPlantResManual.pdf to view it.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pasteurized Milk Ordinance outlines federal standards for Grade A milk production and processing. Visit fda.gov and search for "Pasteurized Milk Ordinance 2017" to view it.
Additional dairy-plant-operator resources may be found at datcp.wi.gov – search for "home dairy services" and "dairy-plant resources."
People are also reading…
Plan review
Documents to be included – copy of the dairy-plant license application, dairy-plant questionnaire, facility floor plan and a list of processing equipment with specifications. Note – plans don’t need to be blueprints; they may be hand-drawn. A dairy technical specialist will be in contact if additional information is needed. Email datcpdfsplanreview@wisconsin.gov with the plan review information along with the application and payment.
Note – plan review won’t begin until the dairy-plant application and payment have been received, and the department has 30 days to complete a plan review.
Apply for a license
- Complete the dairy-plant license application.
- Submit the application and payment to the P.O. Box at the top of the application.
- Include the Social Security form only if applying as an individual or sole proprietor.
Scheduling an inspection
- Application will be processed within eight-10 business days from when the check is cashed and the plan review has been approved.
- A dairy sanitarian will be in contact by phone, to the phone number listed on the application, to schedule a date and time for the licensing inspection.
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "dairy licenses" or call 608-224-5012 for more information.