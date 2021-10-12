Happy National Farmers Day!

OPINION National Farmers Day, celebrated Oct. 12, is an opportunity for all of us to recognize and celebrate the impacts and contributions of Wisconsin farmers. Our state is fortunate to be home to more than 64,000 farms on about 14.3 million acres that produce a wide variety of excellent-quality products. Those products include dairy, ginseng, cranberries and other specialty crops.
Wisconsin is deservedly known as America’s Dairyland. Our state is home to 1.28 million cows and produces more than 25 percent of the cheese produced in the United States. The fabric of Wisconsin’s economy is interwoven with everything produced here. We should applaud farmers for embracing innovation and for their continued resilience. Land stewardship makes their work so important. Their focus on water, land and climate-smart farming practices brings about yet another reason to celebrate producers.
Now more than ever it’s critical that we invest in Wisconsin farmers and I am proud that our state has found ways to do just that. From putting dollars in the hands of farmers with direct farm payments, or connecting people to local foods, or funding mental-health programs in the 2021 Biennial Budget he just signed, Wis. Gov. Tony Evers is committed to supporting our farmers. It’s important to lay the groundwork for the future of Wisconsin agriculture; we have seen Evers and the Wisconsin Legislature agree on some of those important investments.
We can always do more to support our farmers, which is why I urge you to join us in thanking, celebrating and supporting the farmers who are the cornerstone of our state’s $104.8 billion agricultural industry. Learn more about farmers in your community, take a tour of a farm or find opportunities to buy local.
Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.
Randy Romanski is Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.