Harvest work ahead of schedule

Wisconsin had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Nov. 28, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Most of the state received little precipitation, although areas near the Upper Peninsula received a quarter-inch to a half-inch. Corn harvest is almost complete and some manure is still being applied.
Topsoil-moisture condition rated 6 percent very short, 20 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus. Subsoil-moisture condition rated 8 percent very short, 20 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Ninety-six percent of corn for grain was harvested, compared to the five-year average of only 86 percent harvested by this date. Moisture content at harvest for grain was reported at 17 percent.
Winter-wheat condition rated 77 percent good to excellent, 3 percentage points less than the previous week.
Fall tillage was 90 percent complete, compared to the five-year average of 71 percent by this date.
This is the final USDA crop report for 2021.