Have camera – will travel

It was good fortune that 35-millimeter cameras in Asia were relatively inexpensive in 1968. That fact would help launch Harlen Persinger’s career in photojournalism. Mark Dillon – Persinger’s longtime friend – recently shared how it all happened.
In 1968 both men were lieutenants serving in Vietnam. During one rest-and-relaxation time in Singapore, Dillon bought an inexpensive Nikon 35-mm camera.
“When I returned to base I was like a kid with a new toy,” he said. “I became a fanatical amateur photographer.”
He and Persinger shared a tent at the base. At night they talked a lot about photography; Dillon shared what he had learned about photography basics with Persinger.
Persinger later bought a camera of his own and started taking photos around the army unit.
“We’d also visit and take photos at landing zones,” Dillon said.
He’s kept a photo that Persinger took at a fire base at Christmastime, he said. The GIs had fashioned a Christmas tree out of wood and strings of lights.
“That photo expressed how we all were getting by (during the war),” Dillon said.
The two kept in touch after returning to the United States. Dillon said he visited his friend when Persinger was studying at Iowa State University.
“I thought he’d return to his family’s farm, but Harlen told me he was going to spend six months in Norway,” he said. “That experience opened his eyes to further travel and seeing the world of agriculture.”
Through the years the men would call each other; Persinger would talk about how his photos were an integral part of his stories.
“He’d drop me a line, telling me stories of his travels,” Dillon said. “He was hopping all over the world. It has been an enviable way to make a living and he’s made it his life’s work.”
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.