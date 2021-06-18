Healthy crops need happy soil

“If soil’s not happy, nobody’s happy,” Jon Stika says.
The North Dakota State University research technician talked soil health at a webinar hosted by the Land Stewardship Project.
“It’s more difficult for people to recognize that their soil isn’t functioning the way it should, that it has been degraded, and then be willing to change their mind and change their approach to restore that soil,” he said.
Farmers would rather be unhappy with their farming techniques than uncertain and they fear change, he said. He suggests to overcome the fear of change, farmers should start on a small scale using part of their garden or part of a field to minimize the risk.
Soil is a biological system. The big picture of soil and all it contains depends on the small things. He said managing degraded soils is easy – perform a soil test, buy some expensive pesticides and fertilizers, and grow.
But functioning healthy soils need a different thought process. Once the soil is in good shape it will take fewer inputs to stay there.
Healthy soil holds together with “glue” made from bacteria and fungi, which need to be well-fed. Without that bonding rainwater seals off the water pores and sits on top of the soil instead of sifting through the soil to reach plant roots.
The rhizosphere, which is where the soil and roots meet, is a zone of biologic activity that includes bacteria, fungi, protozoa, nematodes, microarthropods and earthworms. When a living root ventures into the zone all those microorganisms go to work. Organisms fed by the plants perform 90 percent of important soil functions.
And that’s where farmers need to focus, using four basic principles to create a favorable habitat for all things in the soil.
Minimize disturbance of the soils, allowing roots to move through the layers.
Maximize plant diversity in crop rotation with cover crops. He compares that to people having a diet of donuts compared to broccoli. Soil also needs a balanced diet.
Keep as many living roots growing as possible. When land is fallow it’s not feeding soil organisms.
Keep the soil covered all the time by the use of plants or residues. That helps protect the organisms living in the soil and increases water-holding capacity.
The resulting benefits are numerous.
more room for roots to grow
better water movement
fewer weed seeds
balanced soil
reduced input costs
pest suppression – insects are garbage collectors that search out unhealthy plants, thus healthy plants mean fewer pests.
More nutrients from the soil for the crop, when the crop needs it, will produce more-complete proteins, lipids and carbohydrates for the animals and people who eat those crops.
“Living plants are what you need to fix the soil,” Stika said.
They’re the fastest way to fix unhealthy soils.
“Fully functioning soil is the key to your success, using the sun as your energy source,” he said. “It’s the key to how profitable you’re going to be in producing the crops you’re trying to produce.”
Visit landstewardshipproject.org for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.