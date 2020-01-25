GILMANTON, Wis. – “Different challenges, different places, opportunity for everyone,” is how Heather Darby of the University of Vermont describes hemp farming to a group of interested farmers in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
Darby had many recommendations for hemp farmers, gleaned from university trials in Vermont where the climate is similar to Wisconsin. Starting with seed selection, she said it’s buyer-beware.
“My suggestion is work with a company that’s been in business in Colorado, California or Oregon for more than a year,” she said.
That’s because seeds are being rushed to the marketplace and the certificates of analysis may not be accurate.
As a new crop, hemp seeds are not stabilized. The same variety from two different companies may or may not have acceptable levels of tetrahydrocannabinol – THC. The cannabidiol or CBD varieties such as Boax, which originated with the growth of marijuana, are more likely to have unacceptable tetrahydrocannabinol levels. When that happens it requires destroying the crop. Darby reminded farmers that Wisconsin has seed laws and to be familiar with them.
Seedlings for cannabidiol-type plants need to be started in a greenhouse in deep starter trays to give the plants plenty of room for the roots – especially if transplanting is delayed. If they become root-bound they will not recover after planting. They need to be started 20 to 30 days before transplanting; Darby recommends allowing for a transplant window in case weather conditions interfere.
When it comes to planting, she said not to be rushed. There’s a good window from May to mid-June to put seeds or plants into the ground.
University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension agent Carl Duley in Buffalo County does his own test plots.
“I wouldn’t be afraid to plant the third week of June,” he said.
They both think it’s best to wait for prime conditions, with the expectation of a nice stretch of weather after planting.
Hemp plants like a pH of 6.5 to 6.8 as well as magnesium, calcium and a lot of potassium. Nitrogen requirements are similar to corn but hemp doesn’t take up a lot of phosphorous. Industrial hemp will quickly grow to shade out weeds. Cannabidiol hemp that’s grown for its flowers needs some help with weed pressure. Darby said plastic mulch, which has been popular, is not needed. Her trials show that raised beds work well and planting a mowable cover crop between the rows is effective.
Pests include the corn borer, which is difficult to control. Darby uses pheromone traps to kill the males. She tracks when the borers are on the move to know when to spray. Once they are in the plants, there’s nothing that can be done. Other pests are aphids and tarnish plant bugs. Currently there are nine biopesticides approved for hemp as well as one conventional pesticide.
There are no approved herbicides. Darby warned that using a chemical not labeled for hemp could mean trouble with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Harvest for grain is the end of August to Labor Day. Hemp is a photosensitive crop, so no matter when it’s planted it will ripen at the same time. Cannabidiol has a longer harvest window into October than industrial hemp, but pushing into fall gives an opportunity for more problem pests to enter the crop. The cannabidiol flower harvest is time-consuming. In Darby’s test plot it took 20 people more than a week to harvest 250 plants by hand.
Marketing hemp and cannabidiol-type crops are problematic. The industrial-hemp market is nonexistent while the cannabidiol market is unstable.
“It’s going to take some time to set up a value chain,” Darby said. “Trying to get involved now is a good thing.”
But the investment is expensive, and there’s little or no payout. She said half the farmers had no market this past year but grew it anyway.
Darby summed up all that’s known about growing and marketing hemp when she said, “We have a lot to learn.”