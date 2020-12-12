Hemp future needs work

“Historically Wisconsin was the leader in hemp production, in the 30s, 40s and 50s,” says Shelby Ellison, assistant professor with the University of Wisconsin-Department of Horticulture.
Hemp grown then was for fiber production for the war effort. The end product was ropes, sails and canvas for naval fleets. She said that there’s still a lot of feral hemp growing throughout Wisconsin.
“Now with the relegalization of hemp growing in Wisconsin there’s a significant effort to grow hemp for CBD or cannabidiol,” she said.
Hemp is also grown for grain production. Although it’s not currently legal to feed hemp to livestock there are studies across the state looking at doing so. And hemp is grown for its traditional use as fiber.
“Hemp fiber is from the stalk of a hemp plant,” Ellison said. “It’s one of the strongest plant fibers in the world. Hemp-Crete is a building material that’s now available. Paper is another possibility where hemp use is being looked at.”
Jerry Clark, the UW-Division of Extension agriculture agent in Chippewa County, has been involved for two years in research regarding industrial hemp as related to seed and fiber production.
“For seed and fiber production we can use machinery that is typically on many farms in Wisconsin,” he said.
It’s essential that both male and female plants are present for seed production resulting from pollination. Because hemp is a warmer-season crop it can be planted into June in Wisconsin.
“The warm soils promote better germination and we can get ahead of some of those weed-control problems,” he said.
A fertilizer program for hemp would be similar to corn; the pH is similar to that of alfalfa.
Haleigh Ortmeier Clarke is a second-year master’s student at UW-Madison, working with industrial hemp. She’s working to create management guidelines for hemp growers. Agronomic practices such as plant density and nutrient management are being monitored to learn how they affect grain and fiber yield.
“We planted two varieties at three different planting densities of 20, 30 and 40 pounds of seed per acre,” she said. “We also used three fertilization rates of nitrogen at zero, 60 and 120 pounds of nitrogen per acre. We’re looking forward to seeing the results. This is year two of the study and conditions were very different from last year.”
A variety trial is evaluating 15 varieties from all around the world. Studies are also underway to see if hemp can be established after winter-wheat harvest as a double-crop option. There’s a trial evaluating herbicide use for hemp; 44 common corn and soybean herbicides are used.
“All of this information will help us develop ways to create management practices for industrial hemp growers across Wisconsin,” she said.
A grower concern is if he or she wants to grow hemp for CBD but the neighbor wants to grow it for fiber or grain, with males that could potentially ruin the first producer’s crop. Communication will be important to ensure there’s a proper distance from each other’s fields.
“It’s going to boil down to being open and honest about your growing intentions,” Clarke said.
CBD-hemp prices decreased in 2019.
“Hemp-biomass prices were at $40 per pound in July of 2019 and as of January of 2020 it was down to $10 per pound,” said Shaheer Burney, assistant professor of agribusiness at UW-River Falls.
That’s a result of supply being more than demand, he said. In 2019 there was a large influx of hemp growers throughout the nation, which led to a supply increase while demand was decreasing. A study found it would require 20,000 acres of hemp to cater to the entire U.S. CBD market.
“The harvested acreage in 2019 was 115,000 acres,” he said. “That’s a huge divide between demand and supply. Unfortunately we expect this trend to continue.”
The hemp-production forecast for 2020 is expected to decline for the first time since 2014. Another trend shows the number of licensed growers has increased by 27 percent, partly because some large states like Texas and Florida have entered the market.
“Some of the states that are big players in the hemp market are California, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee and Kentucky,” Burney said.
Those states have 30,000 or more licensed acres of hemp. Wisconsin is in the group with 10,000 to 30,000 licensed acres. The majority of hemp production in Wisconsin is in Rock and Dane counties.
UW economists are working toward creating crop budgets for growers. As part of the Veggie Compass Project a Hemp Compass is available. That provides growers with financial metrics such as cost of production and other variables for financial management. Visit veggiecompass.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.
Agri-View Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Agri-View.