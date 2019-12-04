This year’s five-fold increase in hemp farmers made it clear Wisconsinites are enthusiastic about the state’s budding hemp program. But the growth from 2018 created some logistical challenges for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection – specifically when it came time to test crops.
“I think we delivered very-high-quality customer service for the vast number of our growers and processors out there, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t potential for improvement going into the 2020 growing season,” said Sara Walling, administrator of the department’s division of agriculture-resource management.
One challenge this year was securing enough staff to handle testing of crops grown by about 1,200 participating farmers. Hemp plants must be tested before harvest to ensure they don’t have more than .3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC. The ag department allows some variance beyond the 0.3 percent level, but any plant surpassing the allowable threshold is considered marijuana and must be destroyed on-site.
“As that plant matures the cannabidiol level increases and that increases the value of that crop, certainly for (cannabidiol) production,” Walling said. “As that (cannabidiol) level climbs, the (tetrahydrocannabinol) level wants to climb with it, so reaching that happy medium is tricky.”
Each variety of a grower’s crop must be tested. She said crops this year were located in almost every county of the state. Some farmers had as many as 10 to 15 different variants on-site.
Wisconsin’s hemp program grew from about 250 issued licenses in 2018 in its first year to more than 1,200 licenses this year, she said. The department reallocated 16 staffers to help take samples and brought on 10 part-time employees to assist. Almost all the 2,200 samples collected were processed in a five-week period.
About 15 percent of samples came back with too much tetrahydrocannabinol, an increase from 2018 when about 9 percent tested as such.
“I can say there are certainly some people that were very caught off-guard by the notion that they might end up having to destroy the entirety of a crop that they spent a lot of time and energy and money on growing,” Walling said. “There certainly are people out there who put the crop in the ground thinking it was going to be a huge financial boon that they needed – and that didn’t materialize.”
Wis. Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-50-Wonewoc, said he hopes to see the department take advantage of outside inspectors this coming year to better manage the workload. An organic farmer, he lost his entire 33 acres of hemp for fiber this year due to poor weather. He said bad conditions made for a difficult growing season for a lot of farmers.
“It’s a risk; there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “Until it gets established, until it gets to be a normal crop that we grow in this state, I do think we need to be a little cautious. But long-term I am very bullish on it. I think it has a lot of upside.”
The application period for next year’s program opened Nov. 1. Walling said more than 200 applications were received in the first 20 days, which is fewer than she anticipated.
“I anticipate at least the same amount of interest as we (had) last year coming into 2020,” she said.
Farmers and processors may notice a few changes to the program in the coming year, following passage of legislation transitioning Wisconsin’s pilot hemp program to a permanent one. New rules allow participants to opt into a communication network to better connect farmers with processors. It also codifies state practice in testing for tetrahydrocannabinol. The bill would allow for a tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of as much as 0.3 percent on a dry-weight basis, or one nanogram of tetrahydrocannabinol per liter in the bloodstream. Cannabidiol oil, also called CBD, is a legal hemp product that can be consumed. It includes small amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol.
More updates to the program are expected ahead of the 2021 season, Walling said, as the program continues to come into line with federal rules. The 2018 farm bill directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create a regulatory framework for state governments to follow should they pursue a hemp-production program. The USDA unveiled in late October an interim final rule on a proposed domestic hemp-production program, with comments accepted until Dec. 30. Final USDA rules are expected to go into effect in 2021.
Rob Richard, president of the Wisconsin Hemp Alliance, said one area of difference between state and proposed federal rules pertains to allowable tetrahydrocannabinol levels. The state department’s variance allows as much as 0.39 percent, while the proposed federal rule allows some variance but would be more restrictive.
“That difference is huge,” he said. “What that grower has to do is they’re trying to completely maximize the (cannabidiol) percentage in their plant; that’s the value. As they’re trying to maximize that they’re watching the (tetrahydrocannabinol) as close as possible, so this means everything to them.”
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "hemp" for more information.