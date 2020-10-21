Wis. Rep. Dave Considine, D-81-Baraboo, received Oct. 16 a Hemp Hero Award from the Wisconsin Hemp Alliance.
OPINION I was a co-author of 2019 Senate Bill 188, which was signed into law Nov. 26, 2019, by Wis. Gov. Tony Evers. The bill was a bipartisan bill that aligned state law with changes made in the 2018 federal farm bill.
Wisconsin farmers have always been diversified. That has been their strength. Hemp is not a total solution to the agricultural problems we’re seeing today but it’s yet another means for diversification. I’m proud to have worked on this to ensure our farmers have another avenue for producing and manufacturing goods.
When I was first elected six years ago, hemp was my main focus. I believed it was crucial for us to pass meaningful legislation to ensure our producers had access to that market. This year a group of bipartisan legislators worked together to ensure that happened. I was happy to play a part in that.
There’s no doubt in my mind we will need to continue to update the laws on hemp, and I accept this Hemp Hero Award with that in mind. I promise to continue to advocate for our farmers, hemp experts and stakeholders so Wisconsin may once again become a leader in hemp products and production.