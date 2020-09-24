OPINION The National Sorghum Producers welcomes the announcement by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding the reregistration of the triazine herbicides – atrazine, propazine and simazine. In this long-awaited announcement EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler declared the vital crop-protection tools safe for continued use in controlling resilient weeds.
Atrazine is an immensely important crop-management tool for sorghum farmers. The National Sorghum Producers, in collaboration with the Triazine Network and other stakeholders, has been working with the EPA for years to ensure farmers have access to those tools necessary for environmentally and economically sustainable crop production.
Atrazine is the most researched pesticide in history; more than 50 years of use lend itself to a proven safety record for the herbicide. The announcement concludes a periodic re-evaluation process the EPA is required to do for existing pesticides under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. The next step for triazine herbicides is a draft biological evaluation required under the Endangered Species Act, which is expected to be published in October.
We know there is more to be done to ensure sorghum producers have access to safe and reliable products like atrazine. The National Sorghum Producers has always promoted excellent-quality scientific studies regarding community health and environmental impacts, and we remain committed to working with the EPA through the Endangered Species Act evaluation process to see that sound scientific research is followed to protect those important crop-protection tools.
Atrazine has been a proven dependable herbicide for more than 50 years, undergoing extensive review by the EPA. The final Endangered Species Act assessment is expected to be released in 2021.