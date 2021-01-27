Hereford couple recognized for lifelong passion

HARTLAND, Wis. – Warren and Isabel Brown of Hartland were inducted Oct. 24, 2020, into the American Hereford Association’s Hall of Fame. Also inducted were Billy Ashe of Selmer, Tennessee; and John and Ginger Dudley of Comanche, Texas. The Hall of Fame awards are presented annually to those who have influenced the advancement of the Hereford breed and the beef industry.
The Browns began their journey with Herefords in the early 1950s when they each purchased a heifer from the Illinois state sale and brought them back to their farm in the beautiful farmland near Hartland, Wisconsin.
They chose Polled Herefords because of the breed’s reputation to have a good temperament.
“We thought this was important because we had three children we knew would be working with them,” Isabel Brown said. “When we started we got all of the pamphlets and read them.”
But the information wasn’t clear; they clipped the entire faces of the cattle for their first show.
“It was very embarrassing,” she said. “After that we decided that whatever we could do to help other new breeders, we would.”
The WIB bloodline soon began winning championship banners throughout the Midwest; demand for their cattle grew. Hereford buyers wanted excellent-performing dependable seed stock from reputable breeders. WIB-prefix cattle have sold to breeders across the nation and Costa Rica. Many buyers became long-time Hereford friends and repeat buyers.
The couple’s three children became involved with Herefords early, which led to the couple’s involvement in the junior program. The Browns have long served as role models and mentors for other Hereford breeders and juniors, with many going on to strengthen or establish herds of their own. Isabel Brown continues to influence and support the junior program through the connections she has with today’s youth. She’s often seen in the crowd at Hereford shows, with her sharp eyes taking in the animals and their owners, giving feedback as she makes her way through the barns.
Warren and Isabel Brown each spent time as president of the Wisconsin Hereford Association or the Wisconsin Polled Hereford Association as it was known when they helped establish the group. Isabel Brown also served as the executive secretary for the association. She was elected at the first president of the Wisconsin Pollettes. They were active in the Wisconsin Junior Hereford Association from the start of the organization.
From holding bi-annual production sales to exhibiting at local, state and national shows, the Browns supported the gaining popularity of the Hereford breed. Champion, Premier Breeder and Premier Exhibitor banners were earned showing WIB-prefixed cattle.
Warren and Isabel Brown were active in their local community. He served as the Hartland Village President, as a charter member of the Hartland Lions Club and on the Waukesha County Farm Bureau Board. She served tirelessly with local and county 4-H programs, and was a key organizer of the county’s first livestock auction and fundraiser for a new county beef barn. She was named Honorary Fair Marshall in 2003 for the Waukesha County Fair.
The couple was also awarded in 2020 as Livestock Producer of the Year by the Wisconsin Livestock Breeders Association and Cattle Producer of the Year by the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association. They were inducted in 1995 into the Wisconsin Hereford Association Hall of Fame for their contribution as “breeders who have given unselfishly to the benefit to the Hereford breed.”
Warren Brown passed away in 2005 at the age of 87. Isabel Brown, 98, remains active and still lives on the home farm.
Visit hereford.org and www.wisconsinherefords.org for more information.
James L. Renn is president of the Wisconsin Hereford Association. Visit www.wisconsinherefords.org for more information.