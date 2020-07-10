Another all-time record hog inventory amidst the COVID-19 pandemic extends further downward pressure on prices. The USDA’s June “Hogs and Pigs” report places the June 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 79.6 million head, an increase of 5.2 percent from a year ago. That’s at about the upper range of pre-report expectations and well more than the midpoint of 3.7 percent more.
The number has increased 2.6 percent from the past quarter, just surpassing the previous record set in December 2019. It’s in general a continuation of the industry expansion since mid-2014. The more-than-expected inventory is driven by market-hog inventory, which at 5.8 percent more than a year ago is also at about the anticipated range. Meanwhile the breeding herd has decreased but only by 1.3 percent, compared to expectations of 1.8 percent less. Producer response to depressed prices is not quite as strong as anticipated.
The number of pigs in the heaviest weight class of more than 180 pounds increased 12.8 percent from a year ago. That’s notably less than pre-report expectations of about 17 percent more, which offers some immediate relief as packers sort through the backlog of slaughter hogs.
But any such relief will be short-lived because much of the heaviest weight class should be ready for market by the end of June. The 120-to-179-pound class is 11.8 percent more than in 2019, compared to expectations of only 5 percent more.
The 50-to-119-pound class is also larger than anticipated at about 103.4 percent of 2019 numbers – compared to expectations of 102.3 percent. The less-than-50-pound class at about 99.8 percent of 2019 numbers compares to expectations of 97.3 percent. In total compared to a year ago, there are now 4.1 percent more hogs weighing less than 180 pounds. Those will be the market hogs arriving at processing plants from July through November 2020.
That growth partly reflects that the March-through-May-2020 pig crop came in 1.4 percent greater than in 2019, contrary to expectations it would be 1.3 percent smaller. It had 1.2 percent more sows farrowed and a record 11.01 pigs saved per litter – just surpassing 11 pigs per litter for the same period in 2019.
With annual averages of 10.68 pigs per litter in 2018 and 10.98 pigs per litter in 2019, this year is on pace to continue the increasing trend observed during the past decade. The larger pig crop should imply a similarly larger slaughter this fall.
Farrowing intentions for the summer and fall have both decreased about 5 percent from 2019, but those cuts may be a bit large with only a 1.3 percent reduction in the breeding herd. Hence those numbers may underestimate actual realized farrowings. Still the numbers suggest producers are responding to recent depressed prices and the likelihood that COVID-19 will continue to constrain slaughter rates and demand.
If slaughter facilities that have reopened – after closing due to COVID-19 concerns – are able to continue processing at current rates, there is plenty of room in cold storage. Stocks decreased during the past quarter with those closures and reduced rates of slaughter-capacity utilization.
According to the USDA’s recent cold-storage report, cold stocks of pork as of May 31 reflect a decrease of 24 percent from the previous month and of 26 percent from a year ago. Similarly poultry decreased 5 percent from the previous month and 4 percent from a year ago. Beef decreased 13 percent from the previous month and 2 percent from the previous year. That could be particularly important if a softening of domestic demand becomes apparent from the income impacts of COVID-19.
The USDA has again decreased its forecast of U.S. annual pork consumption by more than a pound to 50.4 pounds per person in 2020, and returning to 50.8 pounds per person in 2021. U.S. per capita pork consumption prior to COVID-19 reached 52.4 pounds in 2019 – the most it has been since it was 54.2 pounds in 1981. Those hits to domestic demand make export markets even more important.
U.S. pork exports are still expected to exceed 2019 levels. The United States exported a record of almost 702 million pounds in March, largely due to shipments of 196 million pounds to China and Hong Kong – about three times the volume of a year earlier. And 140 million pounds went to Mexico – 9.5 percent more than 2019 – and 114 million pounds went to Japan – 18 percent more than 2019.
Those increases in March are on the coattails of recent trade deals with China and Mexico in particular. They’ don’t reflect the temporary closures of several U.S. processing facilities, which appear to have slowed exports in April and likely into May. Still those countries should continue to be important export markets for U.S. pork.
COVID-19 is expected to negatively impact U.S. pork exports through constraints on processing as well as reduced world economic growth and incomes for the rest of 2020 and into 2021. Even with corresponding revisions, the USDA estimates second-quarter U.S. pork exports to be 1.7 billion pounds – 10 percent more than 2019. It forecasts U.S. pork exports in the last two quarters of 2020, respectively, to be 6 percent and 3 percent greater than in 2019. The first quarter of 2021 is forecast to be 1.9 billion pounds, which is 6 percent less than the record 2.02 billion pounds for the first quarter of 2020.
With more market hogs and less adjustment to breeding inventory than anticipated, compounded by a softening of domestic and export demand, depressed prices are expected to persist for the remainder of 2020. They will perhaps climb to more than costs of production by the second quarter of 2021.
My forecast is for the national weighted average net price on a carcass basis for all transactions for producer-sold barrows and gilts, including negotiated and contract prices. That net price should be more reflective of what producers receive, on average, and normally runs at a premium of more than $2 per hundredweight more than the base price on average. That net price averaged $63.76 per hundredweight for March, April and May – compared to $44.50 per hundredweight for the corresponding net prices for negotiated or spot transactions.
During the past five years on average, price decreased seasonally about 3 percent from the second to third quarter. Price decreased seasonally 14 percent from the third to fourth quarter. It regained much of that ground during the next two quarters. With that in mind – as well as the larger-than-expected inventory of market hogs and projections for reduced domestic and greater export demand in 2020 than in 2019 – prices are forecast to be about $60.22 per hundredweight for third-quarter 2020 and $50.95 per hundredweight for fourth-quarter 2020,
Projections are that domestic demand starts to recover and exports continue to grow. With that prices are forecast to rebound to $54.28 per hundredweight in first-quarter 2021 and $67.10 per hundredweight in second-quarter 2021. Of course if negative impacts of COVID-19 on U.S. consumption persist or if export demand doesn’t remain as resilient as anticipated, then U.S. hog prices would likely fall short of those projections.
Visit farmdocdaily.illinois.edu for more information.